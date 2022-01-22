Mumbai: Comedy queen Bharti Singh had a funny interaction with the paparazzi while expressing her wish to work during her pregnancy. She drew her palm across her throat, imitating Allu Arjun from Pushpa: The Rise, and stated, “Main abhi Pushparaaj, bachcha ho jaaye, main rukega nahi (I am Pushparaaj. I won’t quit even if I have a child).” While her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa said, “Main rukega nahi, saala, Agle saal ek aur dega”(I’m not going to stop, I’m going to have another baby next year). Bharti was quick to give him a side eye as the duo engaged in a humorous banter.Also Read - Karan Johar Calls His Little Munchkins From Hunarbaaz Set, Records A Cute Performance For Them | Watch

Take a look:

The couple is expecting their first kid, which is expected to arrive in April. Netizens flooded the viral video with laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, ” They both are so funny and cute.” While another one commented, “Cute couple.” Also Read - Allu Arjun - Sneha Reddy’s Goa Vacation is All About Late Night Parties, Drives, Chill Scenes And More -Watch

On the work front, the duo will host Colors show ‘Hunarbaaz desh ki shaan.‘ Bharti and Harsh who have strong flare for comedy, will leave the crowd in splits. The show will premiere on January 22nd, and the judge panel will include Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty.

