Ahaan Panday recalls undergoing painful surgery after Saiyaara success: ‘Recovery was…’

After Saiyaara's success, actor Ahaan Panday decided to undergo shoulder surgery. Recalling the moment, he said it was one of the most painful surgeries and the recovery was very long.

After the big success of Saiyaara, Ahaan Panday went through a tough phase in his personal life. The young actor suffered from a serious shoulder injury and had to undergo surgery. He kept this health issue private for a long time. Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri, became one of the most loved romantic films of 2025. Audiences praised Ahaan’s chemistry with Anita Padda. The film turned out to be a blockbuster. But soon after its release, Ahaan had to deal with severe shoulder pain.

In an interview with Esquire India, Ahaan revealed that he had a snowmobile accident a few years ago. The accident caused his shoulder to partially dislocate. Because of this, he could not train properly. This became a big problem, especially for action scenes. “I don’t know if I should say this. I actually got a whole surgery done after the release of Saiyaara last year. And it’s one of the most painful surgeries you can do, with the longest recovery time”, he said.

Doctors even warned him that his body strength would drop completely. They told him it would be very difficult to build his body again.

For months, Ahaan was in a plaster cast. He could not move properly or lift weights. He slowly started training again. He said his situation was different from other actors because he was injured and unable to move. “I used to feel motivated by actors who had dramatic gym transformations. But that was usually from a certain unhealthy body type to a healthy one. This was different; I went from being injured, to not being able to move, to not being able to lift, to being able to lift,” he added.

During this time, people noticed his weight loss. Since Ahaan is not very active on social media, fans started asking his mother, Deanne Pandey, about his health.

Now, Ahaan has fully recovered. He is working hard on his fitness. He is currently preparing for an upcoming action-romantic film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, where he will star opposite Sharvari.

