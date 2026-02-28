Ahaan Panday’s sister Alanna Panday buys a luxurious 5BHK villa in the USA

Home

Ahaan Pandays sister Alanna Panday buys a luxurious 5BHK villa in the USA

Actor Ahaan Panday’s sister, Alanna Panday, has become the proud owner of a luxurious villa in the US. Sharing the news on social media, she gave fans a peek into her new home. She wrote, “We’re homeowners! After almost a year and a half of house hunting in LA (and almost giving up more than once), we finally found our dream home.” The influencer showed off the 5-bedroom, 5-bathroom house, featuring grand interiors, high ceilings, and spacious living areas.

The pictures show Alanna and her husband Ivor McCray posing at the entrance of the elegant property, dressed in coordinated outfits while holding their little baby. Other pictures and videos from the post reveal a sweeping staircase with wrought-iron railings, marble railings, a custom cabinetry with gold fixtures, and a lavish bedroom featuring a massive crystal chandelier along with statement mirrors.

Alanna’s mother Deanne Panday also congratulated the couple. Sharing their pictures on her social media account, penned a heartfelt note. She wrote, “Cheers To your new home To all your hard work To the woman you are To the wonderful mom, wife & daughter you are. So proud of you my Alanna Puppi Congratulations on your new dream hom So happy for you both.” The post drew warm wishes from friends and well-wishers across social media.

For the uninitiated, Alanna, is a social media and lifestyle influencer, and is also known for being the cousin of Bollywood actress Ananya Panday.

Her wedding to Ivor was a star-studded affair attended by the who’s who of Bollywood in 2023, and had gone viral on social media for its larger than life Sangeet event.

The couple welcomed their baby in 2024 and are often seen sharing adorable family moments with followers.

(With IANS inputs)

