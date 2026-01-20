Ahan Shetty calls Sunny Deol a ‘father figure’ on Border 2 sets: ‘The respect I hold for him...’

As Border 2 inches closer to its theatrical release, the buzz around the film is growing stronger—not just for its powerful story, but also for the emotional bond forming behind the scenes. Actor Ahan Shetty has spoken warmly about working with Sunny Deol, calling the veteran star a “father figure” and someone he deeply respects, both personally and professionally.

‘Sunny sir is a father figure to me’

In a recent interaction with news agency ANI, Ahan shared how Sunny Deol’s presence on set made a lasting impact on him. Speaking with honesty and admiration, Ahan said that the respect for Sunny runs deep in his family. “When my father talks about Sunny sir, he calls him Sunny Paa. So if my father calls him that, you can imagine the respect I hold for him,” Ahan said.

He added that Border 2 is very much Sunny Deol’s film, with actors like himself, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh standing as strong supporting pillars. “For him to accept me the way he has means a lot. He supported me, pushed me, and motivated me in the best way possible,” Ahan shared, clearly emotional about the experience.

How Border changed Ahan’s childhood dreams

Ahan also looked back at his earliest memories of the original Border, released in 1997. He recalled watching the film as a child and instantly falling in love with the Indian Army. “I was very young when Border released. After watching it, I wanted to join the Indian Army. That film had a huge impact on me,” he said.

However, life took a different turn as Ahan discovered his love for acting during school plays. “Somewhere along the way, theatre pulled me in. I think my dream of becoming an actor actually started with Border,” he added, calling the film a turning point in his life.

About Border 2

Border 2 carries a strong emotional legacy, especially for the Shetty family. Ahan’s father, Suniel Shetty, played a memorable role in the original film, making the sequel even more special. Directed by Anurag Singh, the new instalment brings back Sunny Deol as the lead, alongside Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh.

Inspired by true events from the 1971 India-Pakistan War, Border 2 promises a gripping mix of patriotism, emotion and scale. The film is produced by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta’s JP Films and is set to hit theatres on January 23.

For Ahan Shetty, Border 2 is not just another film, it’s a full-circle moment shaped by respect, legacy and childhood dreams coming alive on the big screen.