Ahan Shetty reacts to being compared with Saiyaara star Ahan Panday: ‘We’re being put up against each other’

In the ever-evolving world of cinema, newcomers often find themselves battling comparisons, social media judgements and much more. Especially if they are star kids. Not only do they carry forward the legacy of their family, but they are also diligently scrutinised and often are seen carrying the burden of expectations. One such similar story is of Ahan Shetty, son of the celebrated actor Suniel Shetty. While Ahan is all geared up for his big-screen release Border 2, the actor has opened up about nepotism, social media pressure, and being compared to Ahaan Panday

Ahan Shetty’s comeback with Border 2

Ahan Shetty, who is all set to make his comeback on the big screen in Border 2, will be seen playing Lt. Cdr. M. S. Rawat. The film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh and is scheduled to release in theaters on January 23. While promoting the patriotic drama, Ahan spoke about the evolution in Hindi cinema and how social media often tries to pit actors against one another even when there is no real competition.

On his Bollywood debut and the nepotism debate

Ahan made his Bollywood debut with Tadap alongside Tara Sutaria. The film earned Rs 35 crore at the box office against a budget of Rs 27 crore. Being the son of veteran actor Suniel Shetty, Ahan also found himself at the centre of the nepotism debate. Speaking about the same, he said, “It’s been a long journey since Tadap came out in 2021. It’s definitely not been easy. I mean, the whole nepotism debate comes up a lot. I’ve always accepted it. My father is an actor, and I wanted to be an actor. I think it is important to stay focused on what you want to do and not let the noise around you affect you too much. I focus on giving my director and producer my 200 per cent.”

On being compared with Ahaan Panday

In an interview, Ahan addressed comparisons with Ahaan Panday, another young actor from his generation. He said, “Today, people just react to what they see in a 2–3 second clip. That’s what’s happening in my generation.”

He added, “We’re being put up against each other. I know there are comparisons between Ahaan Panday and me. I know that guy. I know how hard he’s worked for his film and everything that he’s done to prepare for it. There’s no competition between us. We have our own careers. There is so much love and respect amongst each other, and that is what needs to come out.”

Speaking about how social media has created a divide, He said, “We’re all one industry. Social media has created a divide, and that’s why you don’t see so much support for one another.”

As Border 2 is all set to release on 23rd January, 2026, Ahan will be seen making a comeback. Now with his big release in line, all eyes are on him.

