Mumbai: Anusha Dandekar, who was in a long relationship with Karan Kundraa, got separated earlier this year. Anusha was the one who raised her voice and spoke about being cheated and lied to in a relationship. Since then, she has been quite vocal about the reason for them parting ways, as was she while they were in a happy relationship. Recently, in a Q&A session on Instagram, a user had asked her the direct reason for break-up and Anusha revealed sensibly.

Anusha's fan asked her, "Please just I want to know the direct reason for your breakup if you can tell it". To this, the latter shared her pic with her dog Monster and wrote, "We deserve more honesty, love, and happiness. And it starts with self-love. So I chose myself. That's it."

Apparently, people were quick to assume that Karan Kundrra was responsible for the end of their relationship. However, he too had earlier mentioned that he still respects those three-and-a-half years of love and keeps Anusha's family in high regard. He told in an interview, "Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don't know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn't any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?"