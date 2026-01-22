Home

Ahead of Border 2 release, Ishika Gagneja speaks out on online backlash against Varun Dhawan

Border 2 actress Ishika Gagneja has addressed the negative online attention surrounding co-star Varun Dhawan, calling the backlash upsetting and heartbreaking.

As Border 2 gears up for its release, one of the film’s stars has spoken out about the growing negativity surrounding the film online. Even before audiences could see the full story unfold on screen, social media has been buzzing with criticism targeting Varun Dhawan. Amid this noise, actress Ishika Gagneja, who plays Diljit Dosanjh’s sister in the film, has expressed her disappointment and defended her co-star.

Online backlash against Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan has recently found himself at the center of relentless trolling following the announcement of Border 2. Criticism has focused on his height, smile, and even his suitability to play a soldier in the sequel to the iconic 1997 film Border. Some reports suggest that part of the negative content on social media could be linked to paid PR campaigns designed to generate attention. Several content creators claimed they were approached to post critical videos and reels against the actor.

