Actor and producer Anushka Sharma's latest project Bulbbul is all set to release on Netflix today, June 24. As fans are eagerly waiting to watch the horror-drama, Anushka gives a treat to her fans soon before Bulbbul arrives on Netflix. The producer shares her picture with a red-painted sky in the background.

Anushka Sharma posts the picture in which she is seen sitting at a pretty corner of her house under a cloudy sky. "The sky is painting the whole town red. Are you ready for what's coming? #Bulbbul releases today, only on @netflix_in," she writes the caption.

Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma’s Clean Slate Production’s project Bulbbul is said to be period drama set in Kolkata. The story revolves around superstitions and beliefs. It stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri, Rahul Bose, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chatterjee.

Helmed by Anvita Dutt, Bulbbul is about a man named Satya who returns to his village after many years and sees his brother’s child-wife Bulbul abandoned and serving the village. It is said that Bulbbul has a supernatural element.