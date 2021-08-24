Chehre Releasing in 3 days: As Rumy Jafry’s upcoming thriller, Chehre is all set to hit big screens on August 27, Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty took to social media to share her presence in the film. She took to Instagram stories to share a video where Rhea is seen writing Gunah in Hindi with a paint brush and then blows the candle. Rhea Chakraborty captioned the post, “3 days to go!” Rumy Jafry shared Rhea’s teaser and wrote, “Gunaah aur gunehgaar, dono ka khulasa hoga sirf 3 dino mein! Watch #Chehre in theatres on 27th August. #FaceTheGame”.Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan Lends His Powerful Voice in Chehre Title Track

Watch Rhea Chakraborty’s teaser here:

Chehre is directed by Rumy Jafry and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past. The movie also featured Rhea Chakraborty, Annu Kapoor, Krystle D'Souza, Drithiman Chakroborthy, Raghubir Yadav, and Siddhanth Kapoor. The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited.

Talking about the theatrical release of the film, producer Anand Pandit said that he insisted on a theatrical release was because he wanted to express solidarity with exhibitors and theatre owners who have gone through untold hardships during the pandemic. He also added that Chehre 'deserves' a grand release. "There was no doubt in my mind that this was a film meant for a theatrical release. Chehre is not just thematically strong but has a certain grandeur that deserved the immersive magic of the big screen," he said.

Speaking about Rhea’s personal life, she got support from her Chehre co-star Krystle D’Souza. Krystle revealed that Rhea is staying strong and hoped to stand up for her a little more. Speaking to Koimoi, Krystle D’Souza said, “My heart goes out to Rhea Chakraborty to be very honest. Anybody in her place, I don’t know how they would go through what she has gone through. She is still staying strong. I don’t know if anyone who could have even lasted this whole situation that was created could have ended a family. It’s not easy what she and her family were put up with. Hats off to her, hats off to all the women out there that fight for themselves, stand up for themselves.”

Chehre is releasing on August 27 in theatres.