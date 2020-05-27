Anurag Kashyap’s directorial film Choked is all set to premiere on streaming giant Netflix on June 5. A few days ahead of the film’s release, the director introduced the film’s team and revealed that the film’s script took six years to finally get made. Sharing series of pictures on Instagram he introduced his Script supervisor Shivang Monga, Unit directors Zoya Parvin, Nihit, and Rahul Balwedkar and Executive Producer Kavan J Ahalpara. Also Read - Netflix Choked Trailer: Anurag Kashyap Brings Gripping Thriller With a 'Demonitisation' Twist

Starring Mirziya fame Saiyami Kher and Malayalam actor Roshan Mathew in the lead roles, the story revolves around truth, black money, and power in the times of demonetisation. The film also features Amruta Subhash, Upendra Limaye, Tushar Dalvi, Rajshri Deshpande and Uday Nene among others. Also Read - Choked Paisa Bolta Hai First Look Out: Anurag Kashyap's Netflix Original Suspense Thriller to Release on June 5

Take a look at the posts here:

Talking about the film, Anurag told Mid-Day, “The film is close to my heart. It is about relationships, and the precarious balance between truth, power and money. It is the story of a strong-willed, middle-class housewife who finds cash flowing out of her kitchen sink every night, and how this changes her life.”

