Netflix Sci-fi drama Drama, Dark, starring Lois Hofmann, Oliver Masucci, Jordis Triebel Finale season has released on the online streaming giant and fans can't keep calm. The mind-bending saga is considered one of the greatest sci-fi shows in history. It follows the time-traveling mystery and adventures of the residents in the German town of Winden. The synopsis of the show on Netflix reads, "A missing child sets four families on a frantic hunt for answers as they unearth a mind-bending mystery that spans three generations."

As fans start with the finale season, they tweet, 'It's the beginning of the end'. While many refer to the complex relations shown in the show and jokes about grabbing a pen and a paper to understand the final season. One user wrote, "#Dark Day Flexed biceps Flexed biceps May the final cycle begin, one of the greatest tv shows ever made gets it's final season today."

View this post on Instagram #Dark A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in) on Jun 26, 2020 at 8:33am PDT

Another user tweeted, “Me trying to remember the names & relationship between each character & of Dark. #DarkNetflix.”

One more user wrote, “Till the end of #DarkNetflix, i think she would be the most hated character of all time. HANNAH KAHNWALD.”

Dark fans getting ready before season 3 by remembering everything happened in past seasons#DarkNetflix

pic.twitter.com/DSbqK7e3qR — ⚡️Happu Potter⚡️ (@TheBoy_WhoIived) June 27, 2020

Mom – You didn’t even touch the books in last 3 months; what are you reading now after exam cancellation? Me – Getting ready to watch #DarkNetflix #Dark pic.twitter.com/kafsFabtFP — (@imarindam7) June 27, 2020

HOLY SHIT!! see the critics rating the least was 9.7.

The best thing #Germany ever produced. I just recalled everything that happened in S1 and S2. S3 : 8 Episodes, 505 minutes. Going to Binge watch it THE END IS THE BEGINNING

12.30 PM#DarkNetflix #Dark pic.twitter.com/XeSnIyS1K2 — Sam `°••= (@sampath_1096) June 27, 2020



Dark features Louis Hoffmann, Lisa Vicari, Karoline Eichhorn, Stephan Kampwirth, Moritz Jahn, Peter Benedict, Jördis Triebel, Maja Schöne, Oliver Masucci, Andreas Pietschmann, Dietrich Hollinderbäumer, Lisa Kreuzer, Deborah Kaufmann, Paul Lux, and Gina Stiebitz in important roles. The show is helmed by Bran bo Odar and is scripted by Odar and Jantje Friese. The season consists of eight episodes.