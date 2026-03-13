Home

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, Allu Arjun’s brother Allu Sirish REACTS on Dhurandhar craze, says Ranveer Singh starrer missed big opportunity without…

Ahead of the much-anticipated Dhurandhar 2 release, Allu Sirish spoke about the film’s strong buzz and its impact among audiences. The actor also pointed out how the absence of a Telugu version may have limited the film’s reach in South India.

Growing excitement around Dhurandhar continues across film circles as anticipation builds for the sequel, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge. Discussions around film recently gained fresh attention after comments from actor Allu Sirish, brother of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun.

Actor shared thoughts on growing popularity of film franchise while reflecting on how expanding audience preferences across regions have changed film business in recent years. His remarks come at time when pan-India cinema continues gaining momentum among audiences from different language industries.

Allu Sirish reacts to Dhurandhar craze

In conversation about cross-industry cinema trends actor Allu Sirish spoke openly about popularity surrounding Dhurandhar. According to him film created strong buzz among audiences across several regions. However he believes decision to not release Telugu dubbed version limited reach of film among viewers in southern states.

Actor explained that Telugu audiences today actively watch films from different industries. Because of this growing openness, he feels film could have reached wider audience base if Telugu version had been released along with Hindi version.

Missing Telugu dub called major opportunity

While discussing potential impact of regional releases Allu Sirish described absence of Telugu dubbed version as missed opportunity. He shared that many viewers across Telugu speaking regions often prefer watching films in their own language especially during theatrical run.

According to actor release strategy including Telugu dub could have increased box office collections plus overall reach. In his view film already had strong appeal which might have attracted larger audience if language barrier had been removed.

Pan India cinema changing audience behaviour

Actor also highlighted growing acceptance of films across industries. Success of Telugu films in North India proves language no longer major obstacle for audiences today. He pointed out that viewers in Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil regions have started showing interest in Hindi films as well. Because of this shift film producers from different industries now have opportunity to expand audience base through multi language releases.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Meanwhile excitement continues building around Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge directed by Aditya Dhar. Film features Ranveer Singh in lead role alongside ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor.

Large scale action sequences strong franchise popularity plus ensemble cast have already created huge anticipation among moviegoers. The film is all set to hit theaters from March 19 with paid previews planned for March 18, 2026.

