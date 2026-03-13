Home

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, revisit 100 records set by Dhurandhar in 100 days

As anticipation grows for Dhurandhar 2, audiences are revisiting the extraordinary theatrical journey of Dhurandhar, which completed a powerful 100-day run while setting numerous records and becoming one of the most talked-about films of the year.

Historic theatrical journey turned Dhurandhar into one of biggest success stories across Indian cinema. Espionage action spectacle directed by Aditya Dhar plus headlined by Ranveer Singh arrived in cinemas during December 2025. Massive audience turnout across cities plus repeat theatre visits pushed film toward record-breaking numbers. Within weeks box office performance created headlines across industry circles.

Box office momentum built week after week

Initial numbers looked impressive yet real impact appeared during following weeks. Opening weekend established strong foundation while weekday collections remained unusually steady. Such consistency helped film cross several milestones faster than previous blockbusters.

During the theatrical journey, Dhurandhar surpassed records earlier held by titles like Pushpa 2 The Rule, RRR, KGF Chapter 2, Pathaan, Jawan, and Gadar 2 across several categories. By crossing Rs 1300+ crore worldwide collections film secured a position among highest grossing Indian releases ever. Check out stunning records made by Aditya Dhar and Ranveer Singh‘s espionage thriller.

Dhurandhar 100-Day Record Run (Day-Wise)

Day 1: Biggest Ranveer Singh opening beating Padmaavat opening benchmark.

Day 2: Strong second day growth surpassing pace of Gully Boy collections.

Day 3: Opening weekend momentum ahead of Tiger 3 early weekend numbers.

Day 4: Minimal weekday drop outperforming trends seen by Animal.

Day 5: First Tuesday numbers beating Chhaava weekday record.

Day 6: Midweek stability stronger than Stree 2 weekday totals.

Day 7: First week total crosses Rs 218 crore beating Pathaan opening week.

Day 8: Second week start stronger than War weekday performance.

Day 9: Stable collections ahead of Brahmastra Part One Shiva second week numbers.

Day 10: Historic Rs 59 crore Sunday beating Pushpa 2 The Rule Day-10 record.

Day 11: Second weekend momentum surpasses Jawan similar stage collections.

Day 12: Weekday numbers remain stronger than Kalki 2898 AD midweek totals.

Day 13: Multiplex occupancy beats Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani weekday trends.

Day 14: Consistent earnings ahead of Dunki second week hold.

Day 15: Second week crosses Rs 261 crore beating RRR Hindi belt pace.

Day 16: Fastest Hindi film to Rs 500 crore India beating Jawan speed record.

Day 17: Continues faster pace than Pathaan domestic growth.

Day 18: Midweek stability surpassing Animal similar stage collections.

Day 19: Urban market demand stronger than KGF Chapter 2 Hindi circuit pace.

Day 20: Global collections race ahead of Baahubali 2 The Conclusion weekly trend.

Day 21: Fastest Hindi film to Rs 1000 crore worldwide beating Pathaan.

Day 22: Overseas performance stronger than Dangal early overseas pace.

Day 23: International growth surpasses Jawan overseas trend.

Day 24: Worldwide crosses Rs 1100 crore beating RRR similar stage numbers.

Day 25: Theatre occupancy steadier than Tiger Zinda Hai fourth week trend.

Day 26: Enters Rs 700 crore India club faster than Gadar 2.

Day 27: Repeat viewings higher than Stree 2 audience return rate.

Day 28: Stable revenue ahead of Sultan fourth week performance.

Day 29: Overseas numbers beat 3 Idiots similar market pace.

Day 30: Crosses Rs 800 crore India faster than Jawan record.

Day 31: Fifth week start stronger than War fifth week opening.

Day 32: Midweek performance better than Padmaavat similar stage.

Day 33: Occupancy higher than Sanju late run trend.

Day 34: Word of mouth stronger than Dhoom 3 mid run demand.

Day 35: Weekend turnout beats Chennai Express fifth weekend pace.

Day 36: Overseas growth surpasses PK similar stage performance.

Day 37: Global rank climbs above KGF Chapter 2 worldwide pace.

Day 38: Repeat audience demand higher than Pathaan repeat trends.

Day 39: Weekend occupancy beats RRR week six numbers.

Day 40: Rs 1296 crore worldwide surpassing KGF Chapter 2 global total.

Day 41: Sixth week earnings stronger than Stree 2 sixth week numbers.

Day 42: Overseas ranking above Jawan chart position.

Day 43: North America earnings beat Pathaan comparable stage totals.

Day 44: European markets outperform Dangal weekly pace.

Day 45: Australia market revenue ahead of RRR week six numbers.

Day 46: Diaspora turnout stronger than Dilwale overseas trend.

Day 47: Weekend demand beats Bajrangi Bhaijaan later weekend pace.

Day 48: Ranking above Sultan global earnings chart.

Day 49: Consistent demand stronger than Sanju late theatrical phase.

Day 50: Half century milestone surpassing War theatrical longevity.

Day 55: Fifth weekend collections exceed Stree 2 fifth weekend.

Day 60: Six week run stronger than Animal box office hold.

Day 65: Theatre demand ahead of Gadar 2 week nine trend.

Day 70: Long run trend surpasses Chennai Express longevity.

Day 75: Ticket sales stronger than PK late run sales.

Day 80: Domestic total crosses many benchmarks including Pathaan.

Day 85: Sustained run surpasses Jawan late theatrical period.

Day 90: Longevity beats RRR Hindi theatrical run.

Day 95: Global re-release bigger than KGF Chapter 2 re-run scale.

Day 100: Historic 100 day theatrical run beating longevity of Pathaan.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

Just like first part, Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge is expected to create such records with more phenomenal setting which features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor. The film is all set to hit theaters from March 19 2026 with paid previews planned for March 18 2026.

