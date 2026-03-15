Home

Entertainment

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, viral screenshot sparks buzz over Yami Gautams cameo, she will play role of...

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, viral screenshot sparks buzz over Yami Gautam’s cameo, she will play role of…

A screenshot from Dhurandhar 2 end credits is going viral after fans noticed Yami Gautam’s name, fueling speculation that she might play key role in Ranveer Singh starrer.

Excitement is building as fans wait for release of Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge, helmed by Aditya Dhar, starring Ranveer Singh. Movie set to hit theaters on March 19 with paid previews starting March 18. Ahead of release online buzz has surfaced suggesting Yami Gautam Dhar may make a cameo in film. Screenshot circulating on X hints at her involvement raising curiosity among fans about her character.

Viral screenshot sparks speculation

Screenshot shared by user @KshitizCritic shows initials ‘YG’ in end credits of Dhurandhar suggesting Yami Gautam will play role of a doctor. Scene reportedly connected to hospital sequence which may introduce major turning point in story. Fans speculate that her character could be linked to crucial development affecting Ranveer Singh’s protagonist mission.

While her full character details remain undisclosed speculation is strong that cameo may hold emotional and strategic importance for film narrative. Presence of Yami Gautam is also believed to create subtle narrative link with director Aditya Dhar’s earlier massive blockbuster Uri The Surgical Strike.

Check out viral speculation about Yami Gautam in Dhurandhar 2

Yami Gautam is all set to play the role of a Doctor in #DhurandharTheRevenge Theory : Is she involved with the Post-mortem of Rahman Dakait? Will she disclose something to Major Iqbal or She will be seen in Backstory of Jaskirat Singh Rangi pic.twitter.com/qCsGMGY1XT — KBP Reviews (@KshitizCritic) March 14, 2026

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Possible cameos and story connections with 2019 blockbuster

Reports hint at another cameo by Vicky Kaushal fueling speculation about story continuity across films by Aditya Dhar. In Uri, character named Jaskirat Singh Rangi mentioned as martyred husband while in Dhurandhar 2 trailer Ranveer Singh’s character Hamza Ali Mazari also carries same name. Fans are eagerly watching for potential connections between films.

About Uri The Surgical Strike

Uri The Surgical Strike is a 2019 military action film based on 2016 Indian Army retaliation against terrorists. Starring Vicky Kaushal as Major Vihaan Singh Shergill, cast includes Yami Gautam as intelligence officer, Paresh Rawal as National Security Advisor Govind Bhardwaj and Mohit Raina as Major Karan Kashyap along with Kirti Kulhari playing role of Indian Air Force pilot Flight Lieutenant Seerat Kaur.

The film made on budget of Rs 44 crore became massive commercial success earning approximately Rs 342 crore worldwide. This high-octane thriller showcases bravery of special forces executing high-stakes covert cross-border operation.

About Dhurandhar 2

Along with Ranveer Singh, Dhurandhar 2 features R. Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor. Large scale action sequences along with strong fan interest have generated significant anticipation for film.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.