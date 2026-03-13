Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, will Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla face box office pressure, as makers request...

Home

Ahead of Dhurandhar 2 release, will Akshay Kumar–Priyadarshans Bhooth Bangla face box office pressure, as makers request...

Industry chatter around Dhurandhar 2’s theatrical strategy has caught attention in trade circles. With the film generating strong pre-release buzz, discussions have begun about how other upcoming releases like Bhooth Bangla might position themselves in the competitive box office window.

Excitement across cinema trade circles rising rapidly as two major films, Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and Bhooth Bangla prepare for theatrical run in coming weeks. Discussions inside exhibition sector now focus on possible screen availability during that period. Industry observers believe release momentum of action sequel may influence theatrical space for other big titles scheduled soon.

Major update around upcoming release

Conversation across theatre circuits intensified after new development related to Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge. Reports suggest makers requested extended exclusive run across single screen theatres lasting around six weeks. Such request considered unusual within exhibition business where exclusive showcasing usually lasts one to three weeks.

If proposal accepted theatres may dedicate majority shows toward action sequel during that period. This development arrives just days before film begins global run scheduled for March nineteen with early paid previews beginning March eighteen.

Possible impact on Akshay Kumar’s horror comedy

Extended single screen run could influence theatrical space available for Bhooth Bangla starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Horror comedy scheduled for theatrical arrival on April ten which places release roughly three weeks after action sequel enters cinemas.

Exhibitors worry limited screen availability may reduce show counts for later releases during that window. Trade insiders mention negotiations likely between distributors and theatre owners before final decision regarding show allocations.

About Dhurandhar 2 The Revenge

High anticipation surrounds Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge due to scale and ensemble cast led by Ranveer Singh. Film also features performers including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, Gaurav Gera, Saumya Tandon and Danish Pandor. Massive action scale and strong franchise following already generating major excitement among audiences.

About horror comedy Bhooth Bangla

Meanwhile Bhooth Bangla marks reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan known for delivering several cult comedy hits together. Film features ensemble cast including Paresh Rawal, Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajesh Sharma and legendary comedian Late Asrani. Teaser released earlier already sparked curiosity among fans who look forward toward mix of humour and supernatural storytelling.

What happens next?

Trade experts believe final outcome depends upon discussions between exhibitors and distributors. Theatre owners may weigh commercial potential of action sequel against need for balanced programming across screens. Decision during coming weeks could influence release momentum for several films arriving soon.

