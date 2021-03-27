Delhi: Flight movie, starring Mohit Chadda and Shibani Bedi, is all set for take-off on April 2, 2021. Ahead of the movie release, the makers have released a new intriguing teaser of an upcoming high-octane thriller Flight. The official Twitter handle of UFO Cine Media Network, on Friday, shared a new teaser of the film where you can a new dialogue can be heard: ‘30,000 feet pe teri chitah jalainge’. While sharing the new promo of Flight movie, the makers captioned: “Action-packed entertainment ke dwaar jald hi khulne wale hai! #Flight take-off ke liye taiyaar hai! Airplane See you in cinemas on 2nd April! #FightToSurvive”. Also Read - India Extends Suspension of International Flights till April 30 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases

Flight is essentially the story of one man’s survival against all odds on a flight. The new teaser is only going to add more buzz around its release. Also Read - India.com Hits 50 Million Monthly Unique Visitor Mark in January 2021 comScore India Ranking

Also starring Zakir Hussain in an important role, Flight is produced by Rohit Chadda and backed by Reliance Entertainment. A few days ago, the makers of Flight announced the new release date for the movie. Instead of its earlier slated March 19 release, the film will now come out on April 2, replacing Rohit Shetty’s much-awaited movie ‘Sooryavanshi’ which was scheduled to release on this date earlier. Talking about postponing the film’s release date, Mohit shared, “Considering the overwhelming response we received for the trailer, we discussed with our team and came to a conclusion to shift the release date of Flight to a long weekend. We want the audience to have the time of their lives when they go back to theatres to watch our film and what better time than to release it during the beginning and of next month?”

The trailer of Flight is studded with funny one-liners and an intriguing storyline – something that you might not have seen before. While Mohit Chadda seems to have gone a step ahead in spearheading the action-entertainer, the other actors also leave a lasting impression.

