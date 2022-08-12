Salman Khan On Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam: Ahead of India’s 75th Independence Day, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan recently spent an entire day with Indian Navy sailors onboard INS Visakhapatnam to interact with those who sacrifice their lives guarding the country’s shores. He also hoisted the tricolor and was engaged in fun activities with the Navy men. Heartwarming pictures were shared on social media platforms that showed Salman Khan interacting and dancing with the sailors, who were thrilled to have the Dabbang star among them.Also Read - Salman Khan Arrives At Airport In His Bulletproof SUV Worth Rs 1.5 Crore After Getting Gun License

Salman Khan Spends Day With Sailors On Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam

Salman, who is currently busy shooting back to back films, took some time off from his packed schedule and spent a day with sailors on Indian Navy’s INS Visakhapatnam.

The actor listened to their stories and participated in several group activities onboard the vessel including the one-hand pushup challenge, cooking, and hoisting the national flag. He also held an autograph session. Salman looked dapper dressed in a white shirt, black denim, and a personalized navy cap for the day.

The INS Visakhapatnam is one of the largest destroyers in the Indian Navy’s defence duty. It is equipped with medium-and short-range artillery, anti-submarine rockets, and sophisticated electronic warfare and communication gear.

On the work front, Salman Khan was last seen with in “Antim: The Final Truth” alongside his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma. He has an interesting pipeline of upcoming projects like Godfather, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Kick 2, and Tiger 3.