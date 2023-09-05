Home

Ahead of Jawan Release, Shah Rukh Khan Visits Tirupati With Suhana Khan and Nayanthara, See PICS

Ahead of Jawan release, superstar Shah Rukh Khan, along with his daughter Suhana Khan and co-actor Nayanthara, offered prayers at the famous Sri Venkateshwara Swamy temple in Tirupati on Tuesday early morning. Several pictures and videos of the superstar went viral on social media in which he could be seen in a traditional white kurta with a golden border design, whereas his daughter Suhana Khan wore a white suit.

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Actor Shah Rukh Khan, his daughter Suhana Khan and actress Nayanthara offered prayers at Sri Venkateshwara Swamy in Tirupati pic.twitter.com/KuN34HPfiv — ANI (@ANI) September 5, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan is busy promoting his film Jawan. Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of the movie which made the fans go gaga over the Shah Rukh’s looks and dialogues. The trailer showed SRK hijacking a train and operating a team of six women as they pulled off different heists around the country. Seems like SRK is playing a double role in the film as he was spotted acing different avatars.

Nayanthara plays a cop tasked with tracking down the vigilante. In the trailer, we can also see both Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan romancing each other. Clearly, the makers have kept plot details under wraps.

Jawan also has an antagonist Vijay Sethupathi. His glimpses in the trailer amped up the audience’s curiosity for sure. Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra are also featured in the trailer which is packed with some jaw-dropping action scenes.

Jawan trailer promises a mass entertainer with seeti-maar dialogues. “Bete ko haath lagane se pehle baap se baat kar (Before touching the son, talk to his father),” this dialogue of SRK in the trailer sure gave a hint at what filmy surprise SRK has in store for moviegoers.

Jawan is all set to hit the screens on Thursday, September 7.



