Ahead Of Jawan Trailer Release, Shah Rukh Khan’s Shoutout For Suhana Khan

The Paathan actor is currently on cloud nine as her daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut with The Archies on streaming giant Netflix.

The Archies is all set to release on the streaming giant Netflix. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Shah Rukh Khan is currently in Vaishno Devi, praying for the success of his upcoming release Jawan, and will later fly to Chennai for the film’s audio launch. Amid the super busy schedule, Shah Rukh Khan always scoops out some time for his loved ones, and today it is for his daughter, Suhana. The ‘Don’ has expressed his affection for his daughter, which is undoubtedly the best push for the day. SRK dropped an image of Suhana, who is currently gearing up for the release of her ambitious debut film The Archies, from the set facing the camera and conveyed how proud he feels seeing her occupy his most beloved place.

Shah Rukh Khan Showers Love On Daughter Suhana

The Paathan actor is currently on cloud nine as her daughter Suhana Khan is all set to debut with The Archies on streaming giant Netflix. A few hours ago, the proud father took a minute out to give a shoutout to daughter Suhana. Dropping a BTS image of his daughter comfortably lounging on a bed with a cat on his Instagram stories, he wrote, “Lovely to see you in my favourite place, @suhanakhan2, in front of the camera. Looking comfortable and pretty. Literally glowing! So proud of every you!”

However, the actor, who is known for his wit, couldn’t resist himself and added, “Uh, but your co-star, the cat maybe needs a bit of coaching in facing the camera!! Ha ha.”

Suhana Khan responds to Shah Rukh Khan’s Humorous Note

As King Khan penned down a witty note for her daughter Suhana Khan, she shared the post on her Instagram story and replied, “I love you @iamsrk and I’m so excited for what’s coming next!” She also took note of her father’s advice for her co-star and playfully responded, “I think the cat is purr-fect.”

About The Archies

Helmed by Zoya Akhtar and produced by Netflix India, Archie Comics, Tiger Baby, and Graphic India, The Archies marks the maiden debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda in Bollywood.

The Archies is the Indian adaptation of the well-known Archie Comics. All eyes are on these star kids and the netizens have been waiting to see their acting prowess in the film. The much-anticipated movie is all set to grace the screens on December 7.

