Make way for Kareena Kapoor Khan – Saif Ali Khan's second baby as the delivery can happen anytime soon or it may just have happened. After the paps spotted Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan in a car in Bandra on Thursday afternoon, they saw the family has been receiving gifts for the new baby. Viral Bhayani shared a video of a man bringing a big blue box hamper at Kareena-Saif's residence. The light blue gift box was decorated with a pink ribbon, pink paper fans and stickers of a newborn baby, stroller, milk bottle, unicorn all over the box. While sharing the video on social media, the pap wrote "Coming Soon'.

Take a look at the big gift hamper for Kareena-Saif’s new baby:

On Thursday morning, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a series of gift pictures on her Instagram story. The gifts include a blanket for the new baby and a mommy-to-be kit for Bebo. Kareena added thanked her close ones for the blessings and gifts.

On Wednesday, Saif Ali Khan’s sister Saba Ali Khan shared a countdown post with a popular Quadfather meme on Instagram. The Tandav actor is called the Quadfather because, with the arrival of the new baby, he will be a father to four kids (Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Taimur Ali Khan and the new baby).

