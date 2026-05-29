Ahead of Peddi release, Ram Charan explains why box office isn’t the only measure of success

Talking about the box office numbers, Ram Charan's upcoming film Peddi has already achieved nearly 77 percent of Game Changer's pre-sales record. Check detailed report here.

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Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan (PC- Instagram)

Actor Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, who will be seen in rural sports drama Peddi, were recently in the capital to promote their upcoming film, which releases on June 4, 2026. Ram Charan spoke about how much box office numbers matter for an actor’s career. The star said that box-office success is important, but not the only measure of true success. Instead, he feels that strong ticket sales give actors the financial backing and freedom to experiment with unique roles in their next projects. Charan told ANI, “Good box office is related to the next film. You have the scope to experiment more. So numbers (box office) are important, but it’s not the only thing.”

Ram Charan’s latest comments come right before the release of his highly anticipated movie, Peddi, directed by Buchi Babu Sana. The film also features Boman Irani and Divyendu in prominent roles.

The film features popular songs like “Chikiri Chikiri” and “Hellallallo”.

This release is particularly important for the actor following his previous film, Game Changer. Directed by Shankar and co-starring Kiara Advani, Game Changer unfortunately underperformed at the box office and resulted in losses for its producers.

Nostalgic On-Screen Pairing



Beyond the box office, there is massive excitement around the first-time pairing of Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor. Fans are already dubbing her as the next Chiranjeevi and Sridevi, who were known for their on-screen chemistry in the iconic 90s films like Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari. Janhvi Kapoor spoke about working with Ram Charan and how special it is to be working with him, as a fan of their parents’ cinematic history.

Peddi sees strong overseas advance bookings

Ram Charan continues to demonstrate his strong pull in overseas markets, with advance bookings for Peddi showing impressive momentum, particularly in North America. The film’s pre-sales in the USA are already approaching the final premiere advance booking figures of his previous release, Game Changer. The film has already achieved nearly 77 percent of Game Changer‘s pre-sales record!

According to early trade reports, Peddi has sold around 17,000 tickets in the USA alone, generating nearly $481.5K through approximately 1,395 shows. Including overall North American premiere bookings, the film has reportedly crossed $533K in advance sales with close to 18,900 tickets sold.