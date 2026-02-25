Home

Entertainment

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakondas wedding, know VIROSHs educational qualifications, family and more

Ahead of Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding, know VIROSH’s educational qualifications, family and more

As Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda gear up to tie the knot on February 26 in Udaipur, here’s everything to know about their families, education, age gap and upcoming projects.

After years of rumours, quiet appearances and carefully dodged questions, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have finally made it official. Without a dramatic social media reveal or a grand announcement, the two stars confirmed that they are set to marry on February 26 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. The wedding festivities are already underway at a luxurious venue nestled in the Aravalli hills, drawing close friends and family into what is being described as an intimate yet grand celebration.

With excitement building around the much-awaited union, fans are now curious about the families behind the stars, especially Rashmika Mandanna’s parents and sister, who will soon become Vijay Deverakonda’s extended family.

Meet Rashmika Mandanna’s family

Rashmika was born to Madan Mandanna and Suman Mandanna. Her father, Madan Mandanna, will now step into the role of Vijay Deverakonda’s father-in-law, while her mother, Suman Mandanna, will be his mother-in-law.

Those close to the actress often describe her mother as her strongest pillar of support. From career choices to personal milestones, Suman has reportedly stood by Rashmika through every major decision.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Rashmika also shares a close bond with her younger sister, Shiman Mandanna, who is around 13 years old. The actress has earlier spoken about the 16-year age gap between them. During an interaction with Node Magazine, Rashmika said, “I cry on my days off. I have a sister who is 16 years younger than me; she is now about 13. For the last eight years, since I started working, I haven’t been able to see her grow up. Now she is almost my height, and I couldn’t even live that journey of hers.”

Her words had struck a chord with many fans, revealing a softer, personal side of the star.

Educational background of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda

Rashmika completed her schooling in Kodagu at Coorg Public School. She later pursued a graduation in English literature, journalism, and psychology from MS Ramaiah College of Arts, Science, and Commerce in Bengaluru.

Vijay Deverakonda, on the other hand, studied at Sathya Sai Higher Secondary School in Puttaparthi. He went on to earn a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) degree from Badruka College of Commerce and Arts in Hyderabad.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s age gap

Rashmika Mandanna was born on April 5, 1996, and is currently 29. She will turn 30 this April. Vijay Deverakonda was born on May 9, 1989, and is 36 years old. Based on publicly available information, the age difference between the two is seven years.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda’s wedding ceremonies and reception plans

The pre-wedding celebrations began on February 24, 2026, and include Sangeet, Mehndi and Haldi ceremonies. Reports suggest that the couple will honour both Telugu and Kodava traditions by having two wedding ceremonies on the big day.

A grand reception is reportedly planned in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, where members of the film industry are expected to attend.

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to share screen space in the period drama ‘Ranabaali’. Rashmika also has ‘Cocktail 2’ lined up for a September release, while Vijay’s ‘Rowdy Janardhana’ is scheduled to hit theatres in December this year.

As the wedding countdown continues, fans are eagerly waiting for glimpses from what promises to be one of the most talked-about celebrity weddings of the year.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.