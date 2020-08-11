Ahead of the second Supreme Court hearing today in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case on the basis of Rhea Chakraborty’s plea in transferring the case to Mumbai, the late actor’s US-based sister Sister Shweta Singh Kirti has tweeted and shared a picture on social media asking her followers and the late actor’s fans for prayers. Also Read - CBI Investigation: Sushant Singh Rajput's Father And Sister Claim It's Not Suicide But Murder

Shweta who keeps on sharing the updates related to the SSR death case, tweeted, “I request everyone to pray for a positive outcome of the Supreme Court hearing. #Warriors4Sushant #LetsPray #Godiswithus #JusticeforSushantSingRajput.” On Instagram, Shweta shared a picture that read, “Pray.. It’s powerful.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Father KK Singh’s WhatsApp Chats With Rhea Chakraborty, Shruti Modi Go Viral

Everyone is now waiting for the Supreme Court to issue a verdict on Rhea Chakraborty’s plea seeking the transfer of KK Singh’s FIR from the Bihar Police to the Mumbai Police in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a fresh affidavit in the Supreme Court stating that the ongoing ‘media trial’ against her in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case should be stopped. She further stated that the investigation is still underway but she is blamed in the case by the media. In the affidavit, she has also stated that she has no objection if the Apex court would transfer the probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). She also stated that the media is ‘unfairly’ targeting her.

Rhea also urged the top court to ensure that she doesn’t become a scapegoat of political agendas in the wake of the Bihar elections scheduled later this year.