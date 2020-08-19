Sushant Singh Rajput family vs. Rhea Chakraborty case: The Supreme Court on Wednesday, August 19, will pronounce the verdict on a petition filed by the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of the case filed in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death from Patna to Mumbai. This is the fourth and presumably the final hearing in the case. Now, ahead of the SC verdict, on Wednesday morning, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to Instagram to share a picture of the lord and sought blessings. She captioned the post, “Lead Us from darkness unto LIGHT! Sharnagati”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Locksmith, Who Unlocked Actor’s Room, Reveals Door Was Not Opened In Front of Him, He Was Asked to Leave



On August 18, Shweta had requested for an early SC decision in the death case and wrote, “Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak.”

Requesting for an early decision from the Supreme Court, we have been very hopeful and have been patiently waiting. Every minute of delay is causing pain and heartbreak. #CBIForSSR — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 18, 2020



The transfer petition filed by Rhea has been opposed by the Bihar government and Sushant Singh’s father KK Singh. Justice Hrishikesh Roy will pronounce the verdict at 11 am today in Supreme Court.

The Bihar government in its submission to the apex court said, “It is apparent that it is on account of political pressure in the State of Maharashtra that neither the FIR has been registered by the Mumbai Police nor did they extend any cooperation to Bihar Police in discharging their obligation to conduct investigation expeditiously.”

The Centre has sought the apex court’s nod for an investigation into the case by the CBI and ED. The Centre told the apex court that the CBI has already registered an FIR while acceding to the request made by the Bihar government.

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty in her written submissions had told the Supreme Court that the Patna FIR could at best be regarded as a zero FIR and should be transferred to Mumbai police and insisted that Rajput’s father has made baseless allegations against her. “A plain reading of the subject FIR is clearly indicative of the fact that no such consequence of such alleged act has ensued within the State of Bihar. The maximum that may be done in such instance, is for the FIR to be registered as a ‘Zero FIR’ and the same may be forwarded to the Police Station having jurisdiction over the matter”.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has informed the Supreme Court that Rhea has already begun to influence witnesses connected with the case and took a U-turn on a CBI probe. Singh in the affidavit said the mail relied upon by Rhea raises a question if the email was sent by Siddharth Pithani to Mumbai Police, and asked why was the same shared by the potential witness with Rhea, who is a prime suspect in the case.

KK Singh’s counsel had argued that Rhea too wanted a CBI probe into the matter, and questioned why she was against it now.