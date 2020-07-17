Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi’s upcoming film Dil Bechara is all set to release on July 24, 2020 on OTT platform – Disney + Hotstar. The late actor will be seen onscreen for the last time and all the cast, crew, actors, the entire nation is in grief with Sushant’s untimely demise. Ahead of the Mukesh Chhabra directorial, Sanjana Sanghi gets emotional and shares a special memory with her first co-star Sushant Singh Rajput on Instagram which was a beautiful still from the movie. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Shekhar Suman Requests Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh to Reconsider Decision Over CBI Inquiry

Sanjana wrote,“Sharing this really special memory of the both us, with you all. This was about one week into shooting Dil Bechara, in 2018. Just a moment of us being really satisfied with what we were creating. It all tastes bittersweet. Everything. No idea what to feel. Or how to feel. Numbness eludes. Wish you were here. #SushantSinghRajput #ThinkingOfYou”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Did Not File Any Written Complaint With Cyber Crime Branch After Receiving Death And Rape Threats in SSR Case

Sanjana Sanghi and Sushant Singh Rajput’s role in the film is of Kizzie and Manny, who are two ordinary people with an extraordinary love story. Both have a tragic twist to their lives. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Latest News: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh Says 'No CBI Inquiry, Mumbai Police is Enough'

Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s emotional post:

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama “The Fault in our Stars”, based on John Green’s popular novel of the same name.