Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer will be out today. Ahead of the launch, netizens are excited that the trailer will be out today and call it an ‘emotional feeling’. One user shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Very excited ,with a emotional heart and so much of emotional feeling Persevering faceBroken heartBroken heart #DilBecharaTrailer release today.” Also Read - 'We All Gonna Cry a Lot': Says Emotional Twitter Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara Trailer

Another tweeted, “t’s such a sad morning that We all gonna watch a movie trailer without one of his cast, who is far away from us Pensive facePensive face But I request you all to watch this movie with family that’s the least we can do for #SushantSingh Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #DilBecharaTrailer.” Also Read - Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film's Trailer to be Released Tomorrow, New Poster Unveiled

Another user wrote, “So today is the day #DilBecharaTrailer It’s definitely going to be very hard for us to watch thisPensive face But we will sush.” Also Read - Chal na,Thoda Dance Karte Hai! Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note

Check out the reactions here:

#DilBecharaTrailer it’s been 22 days Now! 💔

Still can’t Accept the fact that he is Not Around us! 😭 Tribute to Sushanth Singh Rajput… love you forever #DilBecharaTrailer #SushantInOurHeartsForever pic.twitter.com/X8yJj2pMz4 — Neha Ray (@NehaRay2412) July 6, 2020

Let’s make it Record Breaking Trailer. Common show the power and let us they know who was @itsSSR. Till Tommorow we want to see this trailor Trending and Sounding everywhere. Only #DilBechara everywhere. #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/x37aHckkKK — Aruj Raj (@aruj_raj) July 6, 2020

This day,his life,his story should be “THE REVOLUTION”.

He was one of the purest in the industry which bolly didn’t deserve..!! ❤#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/licpiLBeB1 — Mirzaaaa (@sakhttt) July 6, 2020

Who is waiting of this movie heartily ❤️ ( sushant singh’s upcoming movie- dil bechara) #DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/oVkylr40mv — The Troller (@devratkmr) July 6, 2020

Let’s come together and make this a biggest blockbuster in the history of Indian cinema. #DilBecharaTrailer we’ll miss you sushant it will be so difficult to watch with pain and sorrowness & your precious smile will gonna break my heart. :-(:-( pic.twitter.com/ZPRYHHDWiY — Samiksha Singh (@samikshatweets) July 6, 2020

Wake up frnds, Today is the trailer released date of @itsSSR last movie.

Never thought we will watch his movies trailer when he will nt be with us.

Dear sushant missing you ❤️❤️.#SushantSinghRajput#DilBecharaTrailer pic.twitter.com/skdBuHID5l — sk (@beingSharlyn) July 6, 2020



The film is the adaptation of the famous John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi.