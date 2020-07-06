Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s trailer will be out today. Ahead of the launch, netizens are excited that the trailer will be out today and call it an ‘emotional feeling’. One user shared the poster of the film and wrote, “Very excited ,with a emotional heart and so much of emotional feeling Persevering faceBroken heartBroken heart #DilBecharaTrailer release today.” Also Read - 'We All Gonna Cry a Lot': Says Emotional Twitter Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput-Sanjana Sanghi's Dil Bechara Trailer
Another tweeted, “t’s such a sad morning that We all gonna watch a movie trailer without one of his cast, who is far away from us Pensive facePensive face But I request you all to watch this movie with family that’s the least we can do for #SushantSingh Smiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyesSmiling face with heart-shaped eyes #DilBecharaTrailer.” Also Read - Dil Bechara: Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film's Trailer to be Released Tomorrow, New Poster Unveiled
Another user wrote, “So today is the day #DilBecharaTrailer It’s definitely going to be very hard for us to watch thisPensive face But we will sush.” Also Read - Chal na,Thoda Dance Karte Hai! Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi Pens Emotional Note
Check out the reactions here:
The film is the adaptation of the famous John Green novel, The Fault in Our Stars. The film will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, 2020. Helmed by Mukesh Chhabra, the film also stars Sanjana Sanghi.