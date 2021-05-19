Mumbai: The Family Man 2 trailer will be released on Wednesday, May 19. South star Samantha Akkineni, who will me making her OTT debut with the web series, dropped a new poster of The Family Man 2 and her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya sure seems excited. “We’re ready for you,” wrote Samantha on Instagram as well as Twitter, sharing the new poster that highlights a scarred side profile of her face and also features a gun-totting Manoj Bajpayee, who essays the protagonist. Resharing Samantha’s post, Chaitanya wrote: “Finally! It’s about time.” Also Read - The Family Man 2: Samantha Akkineni To Play Suicide Bomber, Will Be Pit Against Manoj Bajpayee

Chaitanya, who is Telugu superstar Nagarjuna’s son, is not surprisingly excited about his wife’s debut in the OTT space, considering launch of the second season has already been postponed in the past amidst the ongoing pandemic. Unconfirmed sources stated the show is now slated to release in June. Also Read - Family Man Season 2 Release Date Update: Manoj Bajpayee Starrer To Premiere on June 4



The much-anticipated Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni starrer series is all set for June 4 release. A source close to the development revealed that Samatha Akkineni is all set to play the role of a suicide bomber. The source was quoted as saying, “One of the most crucial characters in the series is that of Samantha Akkineni. She plays the role of a suicide bomber. She belongs to a terrorist organization and the cat and mouse chase between her character and that of Manoj Bajpayee will be something to watch out for.”

The first season of Raj & DK’s The Family Man was a hit upon release in 2019. Manoj Bajpayee plays Srikant Tiwari, an NIA agent struggling to balance his super-secretive job profile with his mundane middle-class life.

Samantha joins the show in its second season as the antagonist. She plays a terrorist named Raji. The Amazon Prime show marks her debut appearance on the Hindi screen.

Watch this space for more updates on The Family Man 2.