Ahead of Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna’s wedding, old video of Ranbir Kapoor teasing Rashmika goes viral -Watch

An old video from a promotional event has gone viral, showing Ranbir Kapoor jokingly putting Rashmika Mandanna in the spotlight, leaving her visibly shy as fans cheer in the background.

Excitement around wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has taken over social media. Amid celebration buzz one old clip from Animal promotions has returned to spotlight. In video Ranbir Kapoor playfully teases Rashmika on stage and moment quickly turns into fan favorite memory. Clip is now trending again as wedding date comes closer.

The viral moment from the Animal promotions

At promotional event for Animal Ranbir surprised Rashmika by asking her to call Vijay live in front of audience. She hesitated for moment yet dialed number. As phone connected Vijay answered in relaxed tone saying What’s up re. Reaction left Rashmika blushing while crowd burst into laughter. She reminded him he was on loudspeaker and waved phone with shy smile. Light hearted exchange created loud cheers inside venue and later spread widely online.

How viral moment happen?

This interaction took place during special segment on Unstoppable with NBK where cast members shared fun stories. Ranbir energy and spontaneous idea made segment unforgettable. Fans who already admired bond between Rashmika and Vijay saw clip as sweet confirmation of closeness. Social media users reposted video calling it cutest moment from entire promotional tour.

Animal directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga featured Ranbir and Rashmika in intense roles. While film grabbed headlines for storyline, this off screen moment added softer touch to promotional campaign. Many viewers felt candid laughter and natural chemistry showed genuine friendship among stars.

Check viral video from Animal promotions here

About grand wedding of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna

After years of constant rumours and public curiosity, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have finally made their relationship official. The couple confirmed that they are set to tie the knot and lovingly introduced their big day as “The Wedding of VIROSH,” a name inspired by the nickname fans have used for them for years. On February 22, 2026, they shared a heartfelt joint message expressing gratitude to everyone who has supported them since their first film together, Geetha Govindam.

On February 26, 2026, they will tie the knot at ITC Mementos Ekaaya in Udaipur. According to reports, pre-wedding festivities got underway on February 24 with customary practices including sangeet and mehendi, which created a cozy and happy environment before the main event.

Vijay and Rashmika will give lavish reception in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026, following private ceremony in Udaipur. The event will take place at Taj Krishna and is expected to be attended by members of film fraternity along with industry friends and well wishers.

