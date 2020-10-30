Bollywood actor and South sensation Kajal Aggarwal is all set to tie the knot with entrepreneur Gautam Kitchlu today, on October 30 in a private ceremony at The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai. Ahead of the wedding ceremony, the photographers who will be covering the event took the groom Gautam Kitchlu to the hotel’s balcony for a photoshoot. Gautam is seen in a white sherwani with a golden threadwork and looks dapper. Also Read - Kajal Aggarwal Turns South Indian-Punjabi Bride, Looks Majestic as She Gets Ready For D-Day

A few days ago, Kajal was quoted saying: “It gives me immense joy to share that I am getting married to Gautam Kitchlu, on October 30, 2020 in Mumbai, in a small, private ceremony surrounded by our immediate families.” She thanked her fans for their continued love and sought good wishes as the couple embarks “upon this incredible new journey.” “I will still continue doing what I cherish the most – entertaining my audience – now, with a whole new purpose and meaning. Thank you for your unending support,” she added.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was seen in Hindi films like Special 26, Kyun! Ho Gaya Na, Singham. She will be next seen in John Abraham-Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga, Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2 and Paris Paris.