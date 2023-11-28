Ahead of Wedding, Randeep Hooda Visits Temples in Imphal With Lin Laishram, See PIC

Home

Actor Randeep Hooda is all set to marry his actress girlfriend in her hometown in Manipur on November 29. The duo visited temples to seek blessings ahead of the big day.

Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda reached Imphal to marry longtime actor girlfriend Lin Laishram. The duo will tie the knot in an intimate ceremony on Wednesday. After offering prayers at a temple at Heingang in Imphal East district, the actor spoke to news agency PTI and said, “Peace for Manipur, peace everywhere in the world and happy married life.” Reportedly, the couple will hold a reception for their friends from the industry in Mumbai.

The two proceeded to the shrine of Shri Govindaji later that evening to make prayers. According to the news agency, Randeep, 47, and Lin shared information about their wedding on Instagram on Saturday. The wedding will take place in the latter’s hometown, and thereafter, their friends in the film business will be invited to a celebration in Mumbai.

WATCH Randeep Hooda Visits Temples With Lin Laishram

STORY | “I pray for a happy future, peace for Manipur and everywhere in the world, a happy married life and many more things,” says Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda after arriving in Imphal to marry his girlfriend Manipuri model and actress Lin Laishram. READ:… pic.twitter.com/X6GnXBCfHO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 27, 2023

The couple shared a joint statement on Instagram, “Taking a leaf out of Mahabharata where Arjuna married Manipuri warrior princess Chitrangada, we are getting married with the blessing from our family and friends. ‘We are filled with immense joy to share that our marriage will take place on the 29th November, 2023, Imphal, Manipur, followed by a reception in Mumbai. As we set to embark on this journey, we seek your blessing and love for this union of cultures, for which we are forever indebted and grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Randeep Hooda (@randeephooda)

The couple has been together for a while. Model, actor, and entrepreneur Lin, 37, has acted in movies including Mary Kom, Rangoon, and most recently, Jaane Jaan. The last time we saw Hooda was in the film Sergeant. He also directed the next movie, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

