Ahmed Khan breaks silence on having rift with his childhood friend Shahid Kapoor, says: ‘Kai naye dost…’

Ahmed Khan opens up about his equation with Shahid Kapoor, addressing the reports around their friendship and sharing his thoughts on how bonds evolve over the years.

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Ahmed Khan addresses his reported rift with Shahid Kapoor (Twitter)

Filmmaker and choreographer Ahmed Khan has opened up about his long-standing bond with Shahid Kapoor and addressed the reports of a rift between the two. The duo share a friendship that goes back several decades, having known each other since childhood. While their professional journeys took them in different directions over the years, Ahmed has now spoken about how their equation has changed with time. He also shared his thoughts on whether they could collaborate again in the future, reflecting on their shared history and evolving careers.

Ahmed Khan talks about his friendship with Shahid Kapoor

In a recent conversation with News 18, Ahmed Khan recalled his early association with Shahid Kapoor and highlighted how their friendship began when they were very young. Ahmed revealed that he was 11 years old and Shahid was just 7 when they first became friends, making their bond more than three decades old. The filmmaker admitted that they do not meet as frequently as they used to because both have entered different phases of life. Explaining the reason behind the distance, Ahmed said that the film industry often brings new people into one’s life and sometimes people lose touch with old friends despite sharing a strong bond.

He said, “We don’t meet that much. We are childhood friends. We became friends when I was 11 and he was all of 7. So, our friendship started some 30 years back. But yeh kaam hi aisa hai na ki isme kai naye dost aate hai. You befriend so many new people that you forget who your real friends are. Our lifestyles have changed now.”

Ahmed Khan on working with Shahid Kapoor again

Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor have collaborated on several projects over the years. Ahmed choreographed Shahid’s appearance in the music video Aankhon Mein Tera Hi Chehra, which marked one of the actor’s early appearances, and later worked as a choreographer on Shahid’s debut film Ishq Vishk. Ahmed also directed Shahid in Fool & Final and produced Paathshala, which featured the actor.

Talking about the possibility of joining hands again, Ahmed explained that both of them currently have different creative approaches. He shared that Shahid has been choosing a particular style of films while he is also focusing on the kind of cinema he wants to create. However, he added that they could work together again if their creative sensibilities align in the future.

Reports of differences between Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor

Rumours about tension between the two surfaced in 2015 after Ahmed spoke about not receiving a visit from Shahid during his health issues. At the time, Ahmed revealed that he was recovering from a severe vertigo attack and was bedridden for weeks. He also did not attend Shahid’s wedding with Mira Rajput that year, which added to speculation about their relationship.

Ahmed Khan and Shahid Kapoor’s current work updates

On the professional front, Ahmed Khan recently directed Welcome To The Jungle, featuring Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty among others. Shahid Kapoor was last seen in Cocktail 2 opposite Rashmika Mandanna and Kriti Sanon, directed by Homi Adajania.