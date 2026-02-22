AI reimagines Dhurandhar with all-female cast: Priyanka Chopra as Hamza, Kajol as Rehman Dakait and more – Watch

Artificial Intelligence is no longer just about futuristic predictions or digital tricks. It is now rewriting cinema in ways nobody expected. In the latest viral trend, an AI-generated video has reimagined last year’s blockbuster Dhurandhar with an all-female cast, and the internet cannot stop talking about it.

The spy thriller, originally headlined by a powerful male ensemble, has been flipped on its head in a creative “what if” scenario. The result? Some of Bollywood’s biggest female stars are stepping into roles that defined the film’s intense, gritty narrative.

Priyanka Chopra as Hamza Ali Mazari? The internet is intrigued

At the centre of this AI recreation is Priyanka Chopra, imagined as the protagonist Hamza Ali Mazari, a role originally played by Ranveer Singh. The AI visuals show her carrying the same steely gaze and layered intensity that made the character unforgettable on screen. The Instagram account Creative Kid Org, known for AI-based cinematic experiments, created a series of scenes placing leading women in the film’s most commanding roles. The tone remains just as dark and gripping, but the energy feels refreshingly different.

Taking on the character of Rehman Dakait, originally portrayed by Akshaye Khanna, is Kajol. The AI version even recreates the viral dance-break scene, with Kajol matching the unpredictability and flair of the original portrayal. Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor steps into the role of Major Iqbal, originally essayed by Arjun Rampal, bringing a sharp and menacing screen presence. Deepika Padukone is imagined as Uzair Baloch, adding gravitas to the crucial supporting role.

The AI video also casts Madhuri Dixit in place of Sanjay Dutt’s SP Aslam, while Shabana Azmi takes over the role of politician Jameel Jamali. Rounding off the ensemble is Rani Mukerji as Ajay Sanyal, originally played by R Madhavan.

The reimagining does not change the film’s storyline, but it certainly changes how audiences perceive power, authority and action within mainstream Bollywood storytelling.

Dhurandhar’s Massive Box Office Run

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar was released in theatres last December and quickly turned into a box office phenomenon. The film collected above Rs 830 crores in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to cross the Rs 800 crore mark domestically.

Globally, the film went even bigger, crossing Rs 1,300 crores worldwide. Its mix of political drama, espionage and mass appeal helped it dominate the year’s box office charts.

Sequel Set for Eid 2026 Clash

The sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, is scheduled to release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid. It will hit screens in Hindi as well as all South Indian languages. The film is expected to face a box office clash with Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups, directed by Geetu Mohandas and starring Yash.

For now, though, it is this AI reimagination that has sparked conversation. Whether it is simply creative fun or a subtle reminder that action blockbusters can thrive with female leads, one thing is clear, audiences are watching, debating and sharing.