More than 25 years after it first redefined college romance for a generation, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai is back in the spotlight, this time through artificial intelligence. A series of AI-generated images reimagining the 1998 blockbuster with a new-age Bollywood cast has gone viral, stirring both nostalgia and debate across social media platforms.

For millennials, the film remains sacred territory. Shah Rukh Khan’s Rahul, Kajol’s Anjali and Rani Mukerji’s Tina were not just characters; they became cultural touchstones. The friendship bands, basketball courts, summer camp letters, every frame is etched into pop memory. Now, AI has stepped in to offer a modern-day twist, swapping the original trio with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone.

Ranbir as Rahul, Deepika as Tina, Alia as Anjali

The images, first shared by a Deepika Padukone fan page on Instagram, present Ranbir Kapoor in Rahul’s casual-cool avatar, complete with a recreated friendship bracelet moment alongside Deepika’s Tina. The chemistry between the two, digitally imagined, mirrors the iconic tug scene that once defined the film’s emotional core.

Another widely circulated visual shows Alia Bhatt stepping into Anjali’s role. In a recreated college scene, she gazes at Rahul with the same unspoken longing that made Kajol’s portrayal unforgettable. Signature styling, from sporty looks to Tina’s glamorous ensembles, has also been carefully reworked in the AI version.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Interestingly, Ranveer Singh appears in the reimagined cast as Aman, the role originally played by Salman Khan. Even the famous film poster featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani has been redesigned with the new ensemble, further fuelling excitement.

An AI artist has also created a short video imagining scenes from the film with this updated cast, adding motion and dialogue to the viral concept.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Souvik Rooj (@mr.hellrocker)

Karan Johar’s real-life casting thoughts

The viral trend comes amid ongoing curiosity about whether the film could ever be remade. Director Karan Johar, who helmed the original, had previously shared his thoughts on a potential reboot during an appearance on Sania Mirza’s podcast.

Johar revealed that if he were to remake Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, he would cast Ranveer Singh as Rahul, Alia Bhatt as Anjali and Ananya Panday as Tina. He also mentioned that Janhvi Kapoor or Sara Ali Khan could potentially play Tina, jokingly referring to the young stars as “nepo babies.”

In 2024, Johar admitted that revisiting his debut directorial sometimes makes him feel “cringy,” adding that veteran actor Shabana Azmi once “schooled” him over aspects of the film.

No official remake

There is currently no official sequel or remake in development. However, the AI-generated visuals have reopened conversations about how the story might resonate with Gen Z audiences. Whether fans embrace the digital fantasy or prefer to keep the original untouched, one thing is certain: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai continues to live on, evolving with technology while holding firmly onto its nostalgic charm.