‘AI Wali Body Hai?’: Manoj Bajpayee Stuns Fans With Killer Six-Pack Abs in Body Transformation Shirtless Photo, Check Reactions

Manoj Bajpayee has kickstarted 2024 with a bomb look. He flaunted chiselled six-pack abs in a shirtless pic - Check here!

Actor Manoj Bajpayee had a great year with several achievements. As the new year began, Bajpayee surprised his fans by revealing his new avatar, which featured his toned abs and chiselled physique in a shirtless photo. No one could easily recognise him after his major body transformation. His admirers were blown away by his physical makeover and showered him with love. He wrote in the caption, “New Year New Me! Dekho delicious soup ka meri body pe asar. Ekdum killer look hai na?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj)



Fans and Manoj’s friends from the industry took no time to react to his post in the comment section. Anurag Kashyap wrote, “Chuppe Rustom”. Aparshakti Khurana mentioned, “Woah”. One fan commented, “My new year resolution is to loose weight like Manoj did”. Another commented, “Mind blowing”. The third one asked, “Ye aapka AI version hai kya?”

Earlier, on Sunday, Manoj Bajpayee shared a video of his ‘Unforgettable Memories’ of 2023.

He took to Instagram and wrote, “Grateful for every moment, challenge, and triumph this year has brought, thank you, everyone. Unforgettable Memories #2023. Happy New Year.”

In the video, he dropped the glimpses from his recent release ‘Joram.’ The clip also included glimpses from Filmfare OTT Awards 2023, where he won Best Actor, Web Original Film (Male) for the judicial drama ‘Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai.’ Manoj wore a white jacket that he teamed up with black pants for the award day.

The video also included Manoj’s visit to different colleges while he was promoting his films. The actor gave a sneak peek into the shots of his upcoming projects at the end of the video.

In the upcoming year, Manoj will be seen in a crime series ‘Killer Soup.’ It stars Manoj Bajpayee and Konkona Sen Sharma in the lead roles. Directed and co-written by Abhishek Chaubey and produced by Honey Trehan and Chetana Kowshik, the Netflix series boasts a stellar cast including Manoj Bajpayee, Konkona Sensharma, Nasser, Sayaji Shinde and Lal. ‘Killer Soup’ is all set to stream from OTT platform Netflix from January 11.

He will also be seen in ‘Silence 2’ alongside actors Prachi Desai, Sahil Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. In the show, The incomparable Manoj returns to the role of ACP Avinash. He also has ‘Bhaiyaaji’ in his pipeline.

