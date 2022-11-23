Aindrila Sharma’s Boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury’s Kisses Her Feet at Funeral – Watch Emotional Clip

Bengali actress Aindrila Sharma's boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury kissed her feet at her funeral in an emotional clip that has gone viral.

Sabyasachi Chowdhury’s Kisses Aindrila Sharma’s Feet at Funeral: Aindrila Sharma’s tragic demise came as a shocker for her fans, family and relatives. Her boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury recently got emotional at her funeral. The Bengali actress passed away as she suffered multiple cardiac arrests. Her health condition deteriorated while she was admitted at a private hospital in Howrah. In 2015, the 25-year-old had battled a Primitive Neuro-Ectodermal Tumor (PNET) in the spine. Aindrila had a relapse in 2015. Her unfortunate death has been heartbreaking for her boyfriend Sabyasachi as he was present during her funeral.

CHECK OUT THE VIRAL CLIP OF SABYASACHI CHOWDHURY:

“The two hardest things to say in life are hello for the first time and goodbye for the last.”#AindrilaSharma pic.twitter.com/7tG6n6wbwI — Deep4IND (@Deep4_IND) November 20, 2022

AINDRLLA SHARMA’S BOYFREIND SABYASACHI CHOWDHURY DELETES ALL SOCIAL MEDIA ACCOUNTS

Sabyasachi can be seen kissing Aindrila’s feet at her funeral prior to her last rites. He was with Aindrila while she was admitted at the hospital and even took to his Instagram handle to request everyone to pray for her recovery. Aindrila was brought to the emergency section of Narayana Superspeciality Hospital and passed away on Sunday noon, November 20, 2022. Saddened by Aindrila’s passing away, Sabyasachi has deleted all his social media accounts.

Aindrila was known for her work in films like Ami Didi No 1 and Love Cafe.

