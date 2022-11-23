Aindrila Sharma’s Sister Aishwarya Pens Heart-Wrenching Note: ‘Come to Me…’

Aindrila Sharma's sister Aishwarya recently wrote a heart-wrenching note dedicated to her and shared a throwback picture.

Aindrila Sharma’s Sister Pens Heart-Wrenching Note: Aindrila Sharma’s unfortunate death has left her fans, family, relatives and friends heartbroken. The late actor’s boyfriend Sabyasachi Chowdhury’s emotional video from her funeral recently went viral. Sabyasachi stood by her side while she was admitted at a Howrah hospital in a critical condition. He was seen kissing her feet prior to her last rites. Now, her sister Aindrila penned an emotional heart-wrenching note in Bengali dedicated to her sister. While sharing a throwback picture she wrote, “It’s been a long time, now come back soon, sister.”

Her post translated in English also read as, “Without you, I am crippled. Now who will dress me up? Who will take my picture? Who will understand the unspoken words from my mouth? Who will fulfill all my heart desires like the genie of Aladdin’s lamp? Who can I hang out with? Who to party with? Who can I stay up all night watching movies and chatting with? Who can give me the right advice? Can you tell me how many plans we still have? Who will love me unconditionally? Who will fight the whole world for me, protect me?” An emotional Aishwarya concluded by mentioning, “I don’t have a best friend except you. You are my life force. In these 24 years, I have not learnt to do anything on my own. I know you are independent, but your elder sister is very helpless without you. Come to me soon. I am waiting.”

Aindrila passed away on November 20 and was hospitalised since November 1 after suffering a brain stroke. The actor underwent surgery and later suffered from multiple cardiac arrests. She was a two-time cancer survivor.

Aindrila is known for her works in daily soaps like Jhumur, Jibon Jyoti and Jiyon Kathi. She was also seen in the film Love Cafe.

