Bollywood celebs airport look: Bollywood celebs airport look has always impressed fans and these stars make a style statement every time they step in or step out of the airport. On Wednesday night, a host of celebs including Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria and others were papped at the Mumbai airport in their casual and chic look. While Janhvi and Disha kept is casual yet chic, Urvashi Rautela and Tara Sutaria were clicked in glam avatars.Also Read - Watch: Rakhi Sawant's 'Baharo Phool Barsao..' Moment, Showers Rose Petals On Boyfriend Adil Khan At Mumbai Airport- Video Viral

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi donned a white sweatshirt with grey trousers. She completed her look with sports shoes. Jahnvi also waved at the paps and smiled for the cameras.

Disha Patani

Ek Villian 2 actress Disha Patani opted for a comfy chic style casuals for her airport look. The diva was donning a blue shorts, white crop-top and a jacket. She completed her look with a pair of sneakers and was wearing shades.

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria looked pretty in a beige co-ord set and the actress completed her look with big shades with yellow tint. She was wearing a flat footwear and flashed her smile for the paps.

Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi Rautela nailed her airport look in a classic diva avatar donning a pair of ripped jeans teamed up with pink top and matching pink footwear. The actress left her tresses open and happily posed for the shutterbugs before heading inside.

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor looked dapper in maroon sweatshirt and black pants that he teamed up with black shoes.