‘Aise Mat Kar Yaar…’ Aamir Khan’s emotional appeal to Arijit Singh in ‘Ek Din’ title track goes viral after playback retirement – Watch

When Arijit Singh announced his retirement from playback singing, the news sent shockwaves through the music industry. Fans flooded social media with emotional messages, while industry insiders speculated about what led to the decision. Matters grew even more dramatic when visuals of Aamir Khan visiting the singer surfaced online. Many assumed the superstar had personally gone to persuade Arijit to reconsider.

However, the truth turned out to be far less dramatic and far more musical. Aamir’s visit to Jiaganj was reportedly linked to the songs of Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Arijit had committed to the project before announcing his retirement, and he chose to honour that commitment. Now, the makers have released the title track of the film, putting all speculation to rest.

Aamir Khan’s Jiaganj visit featured in Ek Din title track

Interestingly, the newly released video of the title track does not showcase Junaid or Sai. Instead, it captures candid footage of Aamir’s visit to Arijit in Jiaganj. In one moment that has now gone viral, Aamir is seen speaking warmly to the singer and saying, “Not are not taking on any projects. For sometime you want to take a break or you want to not sing for Hindi films? Aise mat kar yaar. Hum logo ka kya hoga bhai?”

The light-hearted yet emotional exchange has struck a chord with viewers. The song itself has been composed by Ram Sampath, written by Irshad Kamil, and sung by Arijit Singh.

Watch the video here:

Netizens react: Praise for Arijit’s simplicity

Fans have welcomed the track with open arms, celebrating both the melody and Arijit’s humility. One netizen wrote, “Arijit has proved how simplicity still works… Every artist should learn from this❤️❤️❤️ fake tone, hurting others doesn’t work. Respect everyone in your group (sic).”

Another Instagram user commented, “Arijit Singh + Ram Sampath + Irshad Kamil = Ek Din Masterpiece (sic).”

A third fan added, “Ajit Singh only one singer polite downward very innocent I love Arijit Singh (sic).”

For many, the track feels special not just because of the music, but because it may be one of Arijit’s final Hindi releases before stepping away from playback singing.

Ek Din release date and Bollywood debut

Directed by Sunil Pandey, Ek Din is slated to release on May 1, 2026. The teaser, unveiled a few days ago, received a warm response. The film also marks Sai Pallavi’s much-awaited Bollywood debut.

While Arijit Singh’s retirement decision continues to spark discussion, his voice in Ek Din serves as a reminder of why he remains one of the most loved singers in the country.