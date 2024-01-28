Home

Entertainment

“Aise Show me Nahi Aogi Jisme Humari Izzat…”: Ankita Lokhande’s Mom-in-Law Continues to Taunt Her on Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale

Ankita Lokhande's mother-in-law Ranjana asks her to not participate in shows like Bigg Boss where the 'family reputation' goes for a toss.

Ankita Lokhande's mom-in-law taunts her once again

Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande is one of the finalists of the season on Bigg Boss 17. The actor, known for her fantastic performances in both TV shows and movies, entered the Bigg Boss house with her husband Vicky Jain this time. Her mother-in-law, Ranjana Jain, also entered the show once and became viral for her conversations with Ankita. Rajana entered the show to support her son and daughter-in-law but instead, she schooled Ankita about treating her husband right inside the show. It wasn’t surprising when he continued the same behaviour in the Grand finale episode as well.

She attended the finale episode with her elder daughter-in-law and son Vicky. When Salman Khan started hosting the show and pulled her leg for trying to teach Ankita morality, she continued to highlight how her daughter-in-law didn’t behave properly and put the family’s name to shame. When Salman asked Ranjana to speak to Ankita who was inside the house, she told her that she wants her to love her son, treat him well and never participate in a show which makes her family look bad in front of the world. “Aise show me nahi aogi jisme humari izzat paani me beh jaye,” she tells Ankita as Salman rolls his eyes and asks Ranjana to keep her words in check.

Ankita, who was taken aback not for the first time in the show, tells her mother-in-law that she promises not to hurt her son. However, she asserts that she is proud to be associated with the industry and is proud to have done a show like Bigg Boss. The actor adds that she would keep on working hard in the industry and bag more projects.

The argument takes place after Ankita folds her hands and apologises to her mother-in-law. She tells her that she has never intentionally tried to hurt her or Vicky. Ankita says her relationship with Vicky is friendly and because Vicky’s mom doesn’t live with them, she has no clue about their understanding and equation.

Your thoughts on Ankita's mom-in-law's statements on the Bigg Boss 17 Grand Finale?

