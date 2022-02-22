Mumbai: Anil Ambani’s eldest son Anmol Ambani’s wedding was a grand celebrity affair. At the wedding, actor Aishwarya Rai, and Abhishek Bachchan were accompanied by daughter Aaradhya. The picture took several rounds on the internet and grabbed all the eyeballs. The lavish wedding was also attended by others from the Bachchan clad including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her daughter Navya Naveli.Also Read - Inside Pictures From Jai Anmol Ambani-Khrisha Shah's Wedding in Mumbai: Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani Stun in Pink, Bachchans Also Attend

Fashion designer Shaina Chudasama Munot shared a photo with the family of three as they posed together in red outfits. All three were seen donning masks in view of increasing cases of COVID-19. While Abhishek was dressed in a red sherwani and a beige turban in the photo, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan donned a long crimson gown with her hair down. Aaradhya wore a crimson lehenga to coordinated their costumes. Sharing the picture on her Instagram account, Shaina captioned, “Wishing my dear friend @tinaambaniofficial and anil bhai and the newly weds @anmol_ambani and #krisha all happiness in the journey ahead (sic).” Also Read - KRK Tries To Roast Bollywood, Abhishek Bachchan Claps Back, Says 'Aapne Banayi Thi Na Deshdrohi'

Hema Malini had previously shared a photo of herself and Jaya Bachchan on her social media handle with the caption, “Good friends outside Parliament – Jaya Bachchan, Supriya Sule & me happily hobnobbing together, our camaraderie going absolutely beyond party lines! At Anil & Tina Ambani’s son Anmol’s wedding yesterday.”

Shweta Bachchan also gave a glimpse from Anmol Ambani’s wedding that featured her mother, Jaya Bachchan and Tina Ambani. She captioned, “Ft my Mamacitas !!”

In recent times, the Ambani clan has had multiple weddings. These grand celebrations witnessed a large number of Bollywood stars attending and performing at the Ambani weddings.

While on the work front, Aishwarya will next be seen in Ponniyin Selvan, while Abhishek was last seen in The Big Bull. Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of upcoming films, including Jhund and Brahmastra.

