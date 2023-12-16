Home

Following the news of their divorce making headlines, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her first public appearance alongside her husband Abhishek and the Bachchan family.

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Arrive Together Amidst Separation Rumors, Netizens Joke 'Salman Bhai Ka Moye Moye Hogya Firse' - WATCH

Actor-couple Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made an appearance together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School Annual Day celebration in Mumbai amidst many allegations of their divorce and separation. Abhishek and Aishwarya’s personal lives have sparked a lot of whispers ever since the Bachchan clan attended Agastya Nanda’s ‘The Archies‘ premiere. The rumours gained further traction as it was reported that the actress had moved out of her in-laws’ home and been living by herself.

Aishwarya and her mother Brindya Rai arrived for the ceremony in a vehicle. At the location, Abhishek Bachchan was accompanied by his nephew Agastya Nanda and father, actor Amitabh Bachchan. Following her exit from the vehicle, Aishwarya smiled and waved to someone. The Bachchan men joined her as she waited. As Amitabh Bachchan and Brindya stepped in front of her, Aishwarya chatted with him. When Agastya arrived and stood by her, she also caressed his cheek. As they entered the school, Abhishek was spotted chatting to Aishwarya and placing his arm around her.

Aishwarya looked beautiful in a black and golden traditional wear for the occasion. She completed her look with nude pink lips and open hair falling on her face and shoulder. Abhishek, on the other hand, was spotted in an oversized navy blue shirt and matching baggy jeans for the event.

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek’s video from the annual event at Dhirubhai Ambani School went viral. Their fans felt relieved after the duo made a joint appearance in Mumbai last night. They dropped heart emojis for the couple. Netizens also joked about how Salman Khan is left hanging again. One of the users jokingly asked, “Ab Salman bhai ka kya hoga.” Another user wrote, “Salman bhai ka toh moye moye hogya.” The third user said, “Happy to see them together😍❤️❤️(sic).” The fourth user wrote, “Good for them. We all rooting for them to make it to eternity.”

Aishwarya and Abhishek who worked together in films like Guru, Kuch Naa Kaho, Dhoom 2 and others, exchanged their wedding vows in April 2007. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at Prateeksha, one of Amitabh Bachchan’s homes in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their baby girl Aaradhya in 2011.

