Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Put Hold on Separation Rumours at Kabaddi Match, Fans Ask ‘Kahan Gayi Divorce Gang’ – WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan were see cheering for their Kabaddi team Pink Panthers along with Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya - WATCH

Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan made the headlines due to their reported divorce. According to reports, the couple does not get along well now and is living apart. Even though they showed up together for their daughter Aaradhya’s Annual Day celebration, their actions just served to feed the gossip about their purported falling out. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek have finally put a stop to all the rumours after being spotted at the Kabaddi Pro League together. The entire Bachchan clan, including Amitabh and daughter Aaradhya, came to support the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Saturday.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan’s video from the match went viral on social media. Their fans and followers expressed excitement in the comment section. One of the users asked, “Kahan gayi who divorce gang ab.” Another user wrote, “Where are those ppl who were celebrating their fake divorce news.” The third user said, “Okay so all those rumours remained rumours.” The media has been carrying reports on the purported conflict inside the Bachchan clan for a considerable amount of time. Aishwarya and Abhishek, meantime, have reportedly been having marital problems for a while, but they remain together for the benefit of their daughter, Aaradhya, according to a Times Now report.

Amitabh Bachchan, who was seated between Aishwarya and Abhishek, stole the show with his solemn emotions. They were all spotted having a blast together while wearing the team’s official shirts. People also noticed Aaradhya Bachchan’s new hairdo in the viral video. Her forehead grabbed everyone’s attention, yet again. After witnessing Aishwarya Rai joyfully taking in the Kabaddi match with her husband Abhishek and father-in-law Amitabh, social media users expressed their delight.

For the uninitiated, Abhishek and Bunty Walia are co-owners of the Jaipur Pink Panthers. In 2014, the club began competing in the Pro Kabaddi League. The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai hosted the Kabaddi match. The squad of Abhishek was up against U Mumba. At the end of the game, Jaipur Pink Panthers scored 41 points, while Mumba U scored 31.

