Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan’s Daughter Aaradhya, Takes Over The Internet With New Hairstyle At Anant-Radhika’s Pre-Wedding Bash, ‘Exact Replica of Aish..’

Aaradhya Bachchan, daughter of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan took over the social media when she was spotted with her new hairstyle. Read along.

Jamnagar: Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s daughter, Aardhya Bachchan has been ruling over the internet for her new hairstyle. The Bachchan family was spotted attending the luxurious pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Jamnagar, Gujarat. While many pictures of the Bachchan family were captured by the media while they arrived at the pre-wedding celebration, It was their daughter Aaradhya who stole the spotlight from her parents with her new hairstyle. Read along.

Aaradhya Bachchan Flaunts Her New Hairstyle- Watch

It is quite familiar the fact that netizens on social media take a dig at Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan for keeping their daughter’s same hairstyle with bangs. It was during the Annual events at Ambani’s school that Aardya’s new hairstyle was seen for the very first time, and it was during Anant-Rakdhika’s pre-wedding gala that Aishwarya’s daughter was spotted with a new hairstyle that stormed the internet. The new hairstyle of Aishwarya and Abhishek’s daughter took over the internet and fans couldn’t control their emotion after looking at Aaradhya Bachchan without bangs.

Take a look at Aaradhya Bachchan’s New Hairstyle Taking Over Internet:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pinkvilla (@pinkvilla)

Aaradhya looks so gorgeous without those bangs pic.twitter.com/682jJMczzA — . (@ektara03_) March 3, 2024

Netizens React To Aaradhya Bachchan’s New Hairstyle

As soon as the pictures and video were shared on multiple social media platforms, Aaradhya stole the limelight for her new hairstyle. A user on X/Twitter commented, “Aaradhya looks so gorgeous without those bangs (sic).” In a video posted by Pinkvilla, showed the Bachchan family enjoying the pre-wedding gala of Anant Ambai and Radhika Merchant. An Instagram user commented, “Aradhya’s new hairstyle (heart emoji) (sic).”

The third comment read, “Finally we saw her new hairstyle (sic).” The fourth comment read, “She is looking pretty and growing up to be a beautiful young woman (sic).” The fifth user expressed, “She’s an exact replica of Aish. She looks younger Aishwarya now. She doesn’t look like Aaradhya anymore. Why was she hiding behind the bangs for such a long time?? She is so pretty (sic).” The last comment read, “”I’ve told you that my li’l girl gonna do the serve. She looks stunning, and so does her mom (sic).”

What are your thoughts on Aaradhya Bachchan’s new hairstyle? Do you think her parents should keep this hairstyle for their daughter?

