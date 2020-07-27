Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan have been discharged from Nanavati Hospital, where they were being treated for the coronavirus. The actor and her little munchkin tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and were sent home. While megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be staying in hospital as they tested positive. Junior Bachchan took to Twitter to share the good news. He wrote, “Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.” Also Read - Young Adults Under 40 Years Worst-hit by COVID-19 in Canada

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have also tested COVID-19 positive. They will be self quarantining at home. The BMC has been updated of their situation and are doing the needful.The rest of the family including my Mother have tested negative. Thank you all for your wishes and prayers 🙏🏽
— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 12, 2020

Aishwarya Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were spotted inside her car wearing PPE kits. On July 12, Abhishek announced that wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya tested positive for coronavirus through a tweet. They both were quarantined at home and after a few days, they were shifted to the hospital.

Amitabh Bachchan is in the hospital since July 11. He has again tested positive for COVID-19. He has been keeping his fans updated about his health through a series of tweets and also thanking them for the prayers and well wishes. On Friday, he shared, “In happy times , in times of illness, you our near and dear, our well wishers, our fans have ever given us unstinting love , affection care and prayer .. we express our bountiful gracious gratitude to you all .. in these circumstances hospital protocol is restrictive , so individual responses are not possible .. but we see, read, hear all of you .. thank you ever.”