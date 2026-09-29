Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley’s Paris Fashion Week reunion wins hearts; internet calls it ‘Such girls girl moment’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley shared a warm moment at Paris Fashion Week 2026. Their interaction quickly caught attention online, with fans reacting to their friendship.

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Aishwarya Rai meets Simone Ashley at the Paris Fashion Week (PC: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again had a star-studded Paris Fashion Week outing, but this time it was not just her dramatic runway appearance that caught attention. The actor was seen spending time with several international stars at the L’Oréal Paris show, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. A warm backstage moment between the two actresses has now started making rounds online, with fans enjoying their easy equation. From holding hands to posing together, the two looked completely at ease as they got ready for the fashion event.

Aishwarya Rai meets Simone Ashley at the Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé at Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2026, night. The event brought together several international names, including Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and Celine Dion.

Ahead of the show, Aishwarya Rai was seen interacting with Simone Ashley backstage. In a viral video, the two actresses can be seen chatting and holding hands before sharing a warm greeting. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who were happy to see the Bollywood star and the Bridgerton actor together again.

Their interaction also reminded fans of their previous Paris Fashion Week appearance together, when Simone had shared a selfie with Aishwarya. That picture had sparked similar reactions online, with fans calling the duo’s equation a “bestie era”.

One social media user wrote, “Such girls girl moment”, another user shared, “They are giving sisterly vibes”, another fan wrote, “One of our favorite moments (with red heart emoji)”, another said, “I love how she never lets go of Simone whenever they meet at L’Oréal.” , another social media user wrote, “Love this version of #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan with Simone Ashley”

Check reactions here:

AISHWARYA RAI AND SIMONE ASHLEY IN A MOVIE WHEN?? pic.twitter.com/tE9P1wVCKu — sowls (@sowlspace) September 28, 2026

heidi klum, aishwarya rai and simone ashley backstage at loreal paris show pic.twitter.com/t1NsgsCrP8 — ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 28, 2026

aishwarya rai & simone ashley backstage at the l’oréal paris défilé pic.twitter.com/AJB2qKIdYl — ❦ (@browngirlscene) September 28, 2026

Another one !

Aishwarya Rai with Simone Ashley & Heidi klum #AishwaryaRai#AishwaryaRaiBachchan pic.twitter.com/vZMgiV4zg8 — Mishkat Mahir (@MahirMishkat) September 28, 2026

Aishwarya Rai and Simone Ashley togetherrrrrr. Just kill meeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee https://t.co/LwyVOuCmQ9 — Malquetria (@Malquetria) September 28, 2026

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SimplyAmina (@simplyaminaofficial)



The latest Paris Fashion Week photos and videos have brought back that same excitement and love, with fans enjoying the friendship and sisterly bond.

Aishwarya Rai turns heads in all black outfit at Paris Fashion Week

While her interaction with Simone became a talking point online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a major fashion statement at the L’Oréal Paris show. She walked the runway in a dramatic black velvet couture look by Yara Shoemaker, complete with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewelled tiara.

Alright there She is.. Royalty herself #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan trust her Always to bring in the drama Walk, Poise, Grace Unmatched ✨️ pic.twitter.com/Cu6N9yynl0 — Ruth (@Ruth4ashab) September 28, 2026

The actor also debuted classy red hair, styled in soft waves. Her look was among the highlights of the event, which was held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire.

Aishwarya was joined on the runway by several global stars, including Simone Ashley and Kendall Jenner. She also shared a memorable moment with Celine Dion, with the two seen hugging, holding hands, and dancing together during the show.