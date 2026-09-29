EnglishHindi
  • India News
  • Entertainment
  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashleys Paris Fashion Week reunion wins hearts; internet calls it Such girls girl moment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley’s Paris Fashion Week reunion wins hearts; internet calls it ‘Such girls girl moment’

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley shared a warm moment at Paris Fashion Week 2026. Their interaction quickly caught attention online, with fans reacting to their friendship.

Written by: Alice Topno
Published: September 29, 2026, 12:39 PM IST
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Bridgerton star Simone Ashley’s Paris Fashion Week reunion wins hearts; internet calls it ‘Such girls girl moment’
Aishwarya Rai meets Simone Ashley at the Paris Fashion Week (PC: Instagram)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again had a star-studded Paris Fashion Week outing, but this time it was not just her dramatic runway appearance that caught attention. The actor was seen spending time with several international stars at the L’Oréal Paris show, including Bridgerton star Simone Ashley. A warm backstage moment between the two actresses has now started making rounds online, with fans enjoying their easy equation. From holding hands to posing together, the two looked completely at ease as they got ready for the fashion event. 

Aishwarya Rai meets Simone Ashley at the Paris Fashion Week 

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attended L’Oréal Paris’ Le Défilé at Paris Fashion Week on September 28, 2026, night. The event brought together several international names, including Simone Ashley, Kendall Jenner, Eva Longoria, Viola Davis, and Celine Dion. 

Read more: Shweta Bachchan once revealed what annoyed her about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 'I tolerate her...'

Ahead of the show, Aishwarya Rai was seen interacting with Simone Ashley backstage. In a viral video, the two actresses can be seen chatting and holding hands before sharing a warm greeting. The moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who were happy to see the Bollywood star and the Bridgerton actor together again. 

Their interaction also reminded fans of their previous Paris Fashion Week appearance together, when Simone had shared a selfie with Aishwarya. That picture had sparked similar reactions online, with fans calling the duo’s equation a “bestie era”. 

One social media user wrote, “Such girls girl moment”, another user shared, “They are giving sisterly vibes”, another fan wrote, “One of our favorite moments (with red heart emoji)”, another said, “I love how she never lets go of Simone whenever they meet at L’Oréal.” , another social media user wrote, “Love this version of  #AishwaryaRai #AishwaryaRaiBachchan with Simone Ashley”  

Check reactions here:


The latest Paris Fashion Week photos and videos have brought back that same excitement and love, with fans enjoying the friendship and sisterly bond.  

Aishwarya Rai turns heads in all black outfit at Paris Fashion Week 

While her interaction with Simone became a talking point online, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also made a major fashion statement at the L’Oréal Paris show. She walked the runway in a dramatic black velvet couture look by Yara Shoemaker, complete with a crystal-embellished cape and a jewelled tiara. 

The actor also debuted classy red hair, styled in soft waves. Her look was among the highlights of the event, which was held against the backdrop of the Eiffel Tower and École Militaire. 

Aishwarya was joined on the runway by several global stars, including Simone Ashley and Kendall Jenner. She also shared a memorable moment with Celine Dion, with the two seen hugging, holding hands, and dancing together during the show.

Related News

Add India.com as a Preferred Source Add India.com as a Preferred Source

Tags:

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

About the Author

Alice Topno

Alice Topno

Alice Mary Topno is an Entertainment journalist at India.com who loves telling stories that spark conversations. Covering Bollywood, Hollywood, Korean entertainment, lifestyle, and pop culture, she br ... Read More

By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.