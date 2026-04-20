Home

Entertainment

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 19 years with Abhishek Bachchan, shares heartwarming moments from the celebrations- See pics

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates 19 years with Abhishek Bachchan, shares heartwarming moments from the celebrations- See pics

New photos shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan capture a special milestone with Abhishek Bachchan, highlighting quiet celebrations and personal moments that fans are loving online.

The 19 years of togetherness brought quiet celebration for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan as the couple marked a special milestone on April 20. The journey that began in 2007 continues to draw admiration from fans who have followed their bond through the years. This time celebration stayed simple yet meaningful with close family presence. Moments shared online quickly caught attention as admirers poured in wishes and love. Pictures reflected warmth, happiness and togetherness, giving a glimpse into personal space rarely seen in the public eye.

Celebration moments shared online by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posted pictures on social media showing an intimate celebration with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. The family appeared cheerful while holding a bouquet, posing for selfies. Visuals carried a relaxed vibe, highlighting the strong bond between them. Fans reacted instantly with messages filled with admiration and blessings.

The style and appearance of Bollywood’s most adorable couple

For the celebration, Aishwarya chose an elegant white outfit paired with a signature red lip, creating a classic look. Her open hair framed her face beautifully, adding to her charm. Abhishek Bachchan appeared in traditional blue attire, complementing the mood of the occasion. Aaradhya kept looking simple while smiling brightly in pictures, making the frame feel complete.

Photos soon gained traction across platforms as followers expressed excitement. Comments reflected affection respect for couple with many calling them inspiration for lasting relationships. Admirers appreciated simplicity of celebration noting how genuine moments stood out more than grand displays.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

See Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan’s heartwarming pictures here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya and Abhishek’s journey of love

The couple tied knot on April 20, 2007 in Mumbai after years of dating. Wedding became major event attended by several well known personalities from film industry. Over years both balanced personal life with professional commitments. After welcoming Aaradhya in 2011 Aishwarya focused more on family while continuing selective work including role in Ponniyin Selvan I and II. Meanwhile, rumours about a possible split between Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often surface, especially when the two are seen attending events separately.

Speculation tends to grow on social media and in entertainment circles, but the couple has rarely engaged with such claims directly. Instead, they respond in subtle ways or simply choose silence, keeping their focus on family and work. Over the years, they have continued to stand by each other’s achievements, showing that public chatter has had little impact on their relationship or shared life.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.