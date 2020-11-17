Superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has shared a new post on her little munchkin Aaradhya Bachchan’s 9th birthday. On Tuesday morning, the gorgeous diva took to Instagram to share a heart-warming birthday message and adorable selfies of Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya and her. Aishwarya got emotional while sharing the post. She expressed her unconditional love for her daughter. Sharing the photos, the actor wrote, “HAPPIEST 9th Birthday the ABSOLUTE LOVE OF MY LIFE, MY DARLING ANGEL AARADHYA I LOVE YOU Eternally, Infinitely and UNCONDITIONALLY…Forever and Beyond.. GOD BLESS YOU and I thank God every breath I take for YOU in my life Love, Love LOVE YOU.” Also Read - Aaradhya Bachchan Turns 9: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Timeline From Her Growing Years

In the pics, the birthday girl is seen wearing a white dress with pearl-work collar. She complimented her look with a matching hairband. On the other hand, Aishwarya looked pretty in a black kurta with red lipstick. Daddy Abhishek wore a printed t-shirt. Also Read - Ludo Twitter Review: Netizens Can't Stop Praising Powerful Performances of The Actors, Narrative of The Film

Check out their perfect family pictures:

View this post on Instagram

Aaradhya’s grandfather Amitabh Bachchan, on early Monday, shared a birthday post on social media. Big B shared a special collage constituting of nine pictures of the birthday girl, from her growing years. The timeline shows Aaradhya when she was a baby, then 1-year-old, then 2, 3 till 9 (most recent picture of the star kid).

View this post on Instagram



The Bachchan family had contracted COVID-19 in May and were hospitalised except Jaya Bachchan. After the recovery, since then they have been spending time at home with family.