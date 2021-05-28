Mumbai: Actor Sneha Ullal has been enjoying social media attention for her resemblance to Bollywood superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. With 695k followers on Instagram, Sneha is entertaining the audience with her recent bridal photoshoot. Several of her pictures are doing the rounds on the Internet and, looking at the snapshots, many netizens feel that they are reminded of Aishwarya in her early days in the film industry. Recently, Sneha Ullal shared a black and white photo of herself dressed in lehenga with head covered and it instantly reminded fans of Aish. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor’s Old Video With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan And Rishi Kapoor at Music Launch of Aa Ab Laut Chalen Goes Viral- Watch

Sneha Ullal who was seen in Lucky: No Time for Love with Salman Khan, got messages like “Aishwarya rai Xerox” while another one wrote, “Full Ash”. “Did u took Xerox of u r face or what u look same like Aishwarya Rai”, wrote the third user. Also Read - Jodhaa Akbar Set Caught Massive Fire in Karjat, No Casualties

Take a look at Sneha Ullal’s Pics, Isn’t She Copy of Aish?

A year after her debut, Sneha Ullal told an entertainment portal, “I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don’t want to be so but can’t change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements.

