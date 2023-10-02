Home

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets Brutally Trolled For ‘Face Botox’: ‘Yeh Kya Karlia Hai Face Pe?’ – Check Reactions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's look at the Paris Fashion Week didn't impress a section of people. They trolled the actor for face botox. Check the reactions below.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines for her stunning look at the Paris Fashion Week 2023. She wore a golden-black shimmery gown with a long cape at L’Oréal Paris’ fashion show held by the Eiffel Tower in Paris. While fans were excited about her ramp walk, haters couldn’t stop commenting on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s looks. She pulled off a western look in the shimmery gown. As fans were smitten by her beauty, there were a few trolls who took a jibe at her looks by calling her ‘fake’ or ‘too much Botox used’.

Netizens didn’t like her face botox and trolled her brutally for destroying her face on social media. One of the Twitter users said, “Okay. I love #AishwaryaRai but she gotta stop with this fillers and Botox. She is still gorgeous but her face looks so bad with bunch of fillers. #LOrealParis #Bollywood #desi #arb #AishwaryaRaiBachchan”.

Another user said, “Her face looks over filled. The dress is completely wrong for her body type. She needs to fire the whole team who has done this to her”.

“Ye kya karaliya hai face pe? What has she done?”, wrote the another user.

Okay. I love #AishwaryaRai but she gotta stop with this fillers and Botox. She is still gorgeous but her face looks so bad with bunch of fillers. #LOrealParis #Bollywood #desi #arb #AishwaryaRaiBachchan — hmm (@shalalalala1920) October 2, 2023

For the ramp walk, Aishwarya dazzled in a golden-black glittery gown with sheer panels and sequin detailing. She accessorised her look with gold-diamond rings and shined with the matching cape and debuted her blonde highlights.

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan: I along with Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R Parthiban.

