Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shouts 'Aggy' to cheer for nephew Agastya Nanda at the screening of 'The Archies' on Tuesday night - Watch viral video!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a Supportive Mami as She Cheers For Agastya at The Archies Screening: 'Get Used to it, Aggy' - Watch Viral Video

The Archies Screening: The entire Bachchan and Nanda clan arrived at the special screening of ‘The Archies’ to support their beloved son Agastya Nanda. He is the grandson of legendary star Amitabh Bachchan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut. He will star alongside Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and late actor Sridevi’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor in ‘The Archies.’ The Bachchan family looked colour-coordinated in all-black outfits except for Jaya, who wore white traditional wear and Navya stunned red. They posed for the pictures together and cheered for Agastya.

A video of Aishwarya Rai rooting for nephew Agastya went viral on social media. She teased him and shouted, “Aggy solo, solo…Aggy, get used to it.” Aishwarya also posed with him along with daughter Aaradhya and husband Abhishek.

WATCH Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s Viral Clip From ‘The Archies’ Screening:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s goofy went viral in no time. Her fans swamped the comment section with hearts and laughing emojis. One of the users wrote, “She’s so adorable omg. So supportive ❤️ (sic).” Another user wrote, “Bachchan family support system.”

Apart from the Bachchan’s, Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his wife Gauri, and sons to support Suhana. SRK also wore The Archies t-shirt at the screening. Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Janhvi Kapoor, Karisma, Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad, Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, Rekha, Kajol, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Neetu Kapoor and several others attended the special screening hosted by filmmakers.

The American comic book series of the same name has been adapted into Hindi as The Archies. Under Zoya Akhtar’s direction, Tiger Baby Productions produced the film. According to the movie’s trailer, which is set in 1960s India, Archie and the gang haggle about friendship, romance, and Riverdale’s future while developers threaten to demolish a cherished park. Agastya Nanda plays Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor plays Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan plays Veronica Lodge in the movie. Alongside Aditi as Ethel Muggs, Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, and Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle are also featured in the movie. The film will be released on Netflix on December 7.

